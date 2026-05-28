Matt Freese: World Cup profile | USA & New York City FC goalkeeper

Meet Matt Freese.
New York City FC's star goalkeeper has evolved into one of MLS's premier shot-stoppers and could backstop the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Freese is one of three MLS goalkeepers on the USMNT roster, alongside Matt Turner (New England Revolution) and Chris Brady (Chicago Fire FC).
- Age: 27
- Hometown: Wayne, Pennsylvania
MLS background
Originally a Philadelphia Union homegrown, Freese backed up three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake before being traded to NYCFC ahead of the 2023 season.
From there, Freese blossomed into one of the league's top goalkeepers during the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.
He's helped guide the Pigeons to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs during both years.
Awards & stats
- 23 clean sheets in 103 MLS appearances
- 327 career MLS saves
- 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalist
- 2020 Supporters' Shield winner
International experience
- Caps: 14
- Clean Sheets: 3
A relative unknown on the international stage ahead of 2025, Freese parlayed his excellent club season into an opportunity with the USMNT.
After making his debut in June, he started 13 international matches, including every game at the Concacaf Gold Cup.
Freese's strong form over the past year may have earned him the starting job in between the posts.
This will be Freese's first World Cup appearance.
World Cup schedule
The United States are in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye.
- June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
- June 19: USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington
- June 25: USA vs. Türkiye, 10 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.
The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
World Cup history
This will be the United States' 12th World Cup appearance and second time hosting the tournament (1994).
The program's best-ever finish came in the inaugural 1930 edition (third place), though their best result of the modern era was a quarterfinal finish in 2002.
How USA qualified
As co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup, alongside Canada and Mexico, the US automatically qualified for the tournament.