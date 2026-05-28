Matt Freese: World Cup profile | USA & New York City FC goalkeeper

New York City FC 's star goalkeeper has evolved into one of MLS's premier shot-stoppers and could backstop the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

He's helped guide the Pigeons to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs during both years.

From there, Freese blossomed into one of the league's top goalkeepers during the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

Originally a Philadelphia Union homegrown, Freese backed up three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake before being traded to NYCFC ahead of the 2023 season.

This will be Freese's first World Cup appearance.

Freese's strong form over the past year may have earned him the starting job in between the posts.

After making his debut in June, he started 13 international matches, including every game at the Concacaf Gold Cup .

A relative unknown on the international stage ahead of 2025, Freese parlayed his excellent club season into an opportunity with the USMNT.

World Cup schedule

The United States are in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye.

June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California June 19: USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington

USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington June 25: USA vs. Türkiye, 10 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.

The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

World Cup history

This will be the United States' 12th World Cup appearance and second time hosting the tournament (1994).

The program's best-ever finish came in the inaugural 1930 edition (third place), though their best result of the modern era was a quarterfinal finish in 2002.

How USA qualified