Matt Turner throws perfect strike for first pitch ahead of Boston Red Sox game

By Phil West @philwest

Matt Turner has shown his prowess for keeping clean sheets, but as it turns out, he can pitch pretty well, too.

The New England Revolution goalkeeper, who recently came back to the team after excelling to help the US men's national team lift the Concacaf Gold Cup, threw out the first pitch before the Boston Red Sox game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. The Revs' social media team, of course, was there to document it.

Advertising

And CBS Boston's Joe Giza shared video on Twitter documenting the Boston sports crossover, which included Turner's good form with the actual first pitch part of the hoopla.

The game was a romp, with the Red Sox scoring 20 runs in what ended a 20-8 contest — and only because the visitors managed to engineer a 7-run burst of their own in top of the 9th. When the score got to 18-1, one Revs-adjacent Twitter account offered, "Let Matt Turner pitch an inning, Red Sox."

Turner's certainly capable — as the Revs' website notes, Turner was a two-sport player in his high school before checking out soccer.

"He first tried out for his high school soccer team as a field player as a way to stay in shape for both basketball and baseball," the site recounted. "After the first day of tryouts, Turner wasn’t planning on going back for the second day, but his father convinced him to take his sister’s old goalie gloves to give the keeper position a go. Turner popped between the sticks and never looked back.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup inspired Turner to switch from baseball to soccer as his main sport, and he was able to play college soccer at Fairfield University as a walk-on, but still may wonder a bit about what might have been.

As the Revs' story documented, "When asked what his younger self would say about his current success in MLS, Turner laughed and said, 'He would probably be confused why I’m not playing baseball.'"

In an interview with CBS Boston during the game, Turner noted, after revealing he was nervous as he hadn't thrown off a mound in about a decade, "For younger Matt Turner, this is a huge, huge milestone. This is something that I've always wanted to do since I was a little kid."

Then, asked what it meant for an older Matt Turner, he said, "Same thing, I'm always a little kid inside, so just be able to do that, to be accepted by the city of Boston, by the people here at Fenway, it's a really special night."

Advertising

But, despite being the apparent good luck charm for the beloved baseball team, Turner's definitely focused on soccer — and playing well enough to make this year's All-Star Roster, ahead of the Aug. 25 showcase match against the Liga MX All-Stars in Los Angeles.

The Revs next see action on Saturday night on a road trip to Canada to face Toronto FC.

New England Revolution Matt Turner

Advertising

Related Stories

Bruce Arena provides brief update on Carles Gil injury
Recap: New England Revolution 2, Philadelphia Union 1
New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou bags MLS Player of the Month for July 

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 18
Goal of the Week

Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 18
RSL goalkeeper David Ochoa explains choosing Mexico over USMNT 

RSL goalkeeper David Ochoa explains choosing Mexico over USMNT 
Vote now to decide the MLS All-Star team captain!
MLS All-Star Game

Vote now to decide the MLS All-Star team captain!
Matt Turner throws perfect strike for first pitch ahead of Boston Red Sox game

Matt Turner throws perfect strike for first pitch ahead of Boston Red Sox game
Seattle Sounders assistant coach Djimi Traore departs for European job

Seattle Sounders assistant coach Djimi Traore departs for European job
Six priorities for new Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda
Voices: Sam Jones

Six priorities for new Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda
More News
Video
Video
STINGY DEFENSE! Joe Willis and William Yarbrough lead the pack with Shutouts in July
0:58

STINGY DEFENSE! Joe Willis and William Yarbrough lead the pack with Shutouts in July
HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. Pumas UNAM - August 11, 2021
3:48

HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. Pumas UNAM - August 11, 2021
PK GOAL: Sebastian Saucedo sends Pumas to the Leagues Cup Semifinal
0:21

PK GOAL: Sebastian Saucedo sends Pumas to the Leagues Cup Semifinal
FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: New York City FC vs. Pumas UNAM - August 11, 2021
8:18

FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: New York City FC vs. Pumas UNAM - August 11, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.