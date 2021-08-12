Matt Turner throws perfect strike for first pitch ahead of Boston Red Sox game

Matt Turner has shown his prowess for keeping clean sheets, but as it turns out, he can pitch pretty well, too.

The New England Revolution goalkeeper, who recently came back to the team after excelling to help the US men's national team lift the Concacaf Gold Cup, threw out the first pitch before the Boston Red Sox game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. The Revs' social media team, of course, was there to document it.

And CBS Boston's Joe Giza shared video on Twitter documenting the Boston sports crossover, which included Turner's good form with the actual first pitch part of the hoopla.

The game was a romp, with the Red Sox scoring 20 runs in what ended a 20-8 contest — and only because the visitors managed to engineer a 7-run burst of their own in top of the 9th. When the score got to 18-1, one Revs-adjacent Twitter account offered, "Let Matt Turner pitch an inning, Red Sox."

Turner's certainly capable — as the Revs' website notes, Turner was a two-sport player in his high school before checking out soccer.

"He first tried out for his high school soccer team as a field player as a way to stay in shape for both basketball and baseball," the site recounted. "After the first day of tryouts, Turner wasn’t planning on going back for the second day, but his father convinced him to take his sister’s old goalie gloves to give the keeper position a go. Turner popped between the sticks and never looked back.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup inspired Turner to switch from baseball to soccer as his main sport, and he was able to play college soccer at Fairfield University as a walk-on, but still may wonder a bit about what might have been.

As the Revs' story documented, "When asked what his younger self would say about his current success in MLS, Turner laughed and said, 'He would probably be confused why I’m not playing baseball.'"

In an interview with CBS Boston during the game, Turner noted, after revealing he was nervous as he hadn't thrown off a mound in about a decade, "For younger Matt Turner, this is a huge, huge milestone. This is something that I've always wanted to do since I was a little kid."