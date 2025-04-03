LAFC silence Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal opener

LOS ANGELES – LAFC are off to a strong start in their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal matchup with Inter Miami CF, emerging as 1-0 aggregate leaders after Wednesday's Leg 1 at BMO Stadium.
The Black & Gold will take that advantage to Miami in a week's time for Leg 2 at Chase Stadium to determine who qualifies for the semifinals later this month. The aggregate winner faces Vancouver Whitecaps FC or Pumas UANL (Mexico), who drew 1-1 earlier Wednesday in their series opener.
Homegrown attacker Nathan Ordaz netted the winning goal for LAFC in the 57th minute with a pinpoint turn and finish. The hosts turned in a heroic defensive effort from there, narrowly avoiding a late equalizer when Lionel Messi put a free kick just over the crossbar late in second-half stoppage time.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: LAFC put themselves in a solid position heading into Leg 2 by denying the Herons a road goal. The clean sheet could prove vital, as the Black & Gold will advance with a win, draw, or even a single-goal loss on the condition that they score an away goal in Miami.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Just before the hour mark, Ordaz received a pass from Mark Delgado, turned toward goal and struck a stinging grass cutter into the bottom corner.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: After escaping a first-half VAR check for a possible red card, Ordaz rewarded Steve Cherundolo's decision to start the 21-year-old ahead of DP Olivier Giroud.
Next Up
- LAFC: Saturday, April 5 at Houston Dynamo | 8:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS Regular Season
- Inter Miami: Sunday, April 6 vs Toronto FC | 7 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS Regular Season