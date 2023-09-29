Matchday 35: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

In Matchday 35:
- 5 teams can clinch an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
- 0 teams can be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs
Cincinnati will clinch the 2023 Supporters’ Shield if:
- Cincinnati win at Toronto or…
- Cincinnati draw at Toronto AND New England lose/draw vs. Charlotte AND Orlando lose/draw vs. Montréal or…
- New England lose/draw vs. Charlotte AND Orlando lose/draw vs. Montréal AND Philadelphia lose/draw at Columbus AND St. Louis lose/draw vs. Kansas City
Cincinnati will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference if:
- Cincinnati win at Toronto or…
- Cincinnati draw at Toronto AND New England lose/draw vs. Charlotte AND Orlando lose/draw vs. Montréal or…
- New England lose/draw vs. Charlotte AND Orlando lose/draw vs. Montréal AND Philadelphia lose/draw at Columbus
Nashville will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Nashville win vs. Seattle or…
- Nashville draw vs. Seattle AND D.C. lose/draw at Vancouver AND New York lose/draw vs. Chicago AND New York City lose/draw at Miami or…
- Nashville draw vs. Seattle AND D.C. lose/draw at Vancouver AND New York lose/draw vs. Chicago AND Charlotte lose at New England or…
- Nashville draw vs. Seattle AND New York draw vs. Chicago AND Miami lose vs. New York City AND Charlotte lose at New England or…
- D.C. lose/draw at Vancouver AND New York draw vs. Chicago AND New York City draw at Miami or…
- D.C. lose/draw at Vancouver AND New York lose vs. Chicago AND New York City draw at Miami AND Charlotte lose/draw at New England or…
- D.C. lose/draw at Vancouver AND New York draw vs. Chicago AND New York City lose at Miami AND Charlotte lose/draw at New England
St. Louis will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference if:
- St. Louis win vs. Kansas City AND LAFC lose/draw vs. Salt Lake AND Seattle lose/draw at Nashville
LAFC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- LAFC win vs. Salt Lake
Seattle will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Seattle win at Nashville
Houston will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Houston win vs. Dallas AND Minnesota lose vs. San Jose AND Kansas City lose/draw at St. Louis AND LA lose vs. Portland or…
- Houston win vs. Dallas AND Minnesota lose vs. San Jose AND Kansas City lose/draw at St. Louis AND LA draw vs. Portland AND Austin lose/draw at Colorado or…
- Houston win vs. Dallas AND San Jose lose/draw at Minnesota AND Austin lose/draw at Colorado AND LA lose vs. Portland or…
- Houston win vs. Dallas AND San Jose lose at Minnesota AND Austin lose/draw at Colorado AND LA draw vs. Portland AND Kansas City lose/draw at St. Louis or…
- Houston win vs. Dallas AND Minnesota draw vs. San Jose AND Austin lose/draw at Colorado AND Kansas City lose/draw at St. Louis
Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Salt Lake win at LAFC AND Minnesota lose vs. San Jose AND Kansas City lose/draw at St. Louis AND LA lose vs. Portland AND Dallas lose at Houston or…
- Salt Lake win at LAFC AND Minnesota lose vs. San Jose AND Kansas City lose/draw at St. Louis AND LA lose vs. Portland AND Austin lose/draw at Colorado or…
- Salt Lake win at LAFC AND Minnesota lose vs. San Jose AND Kansas City lose/draw at St. Louis AND LA draw vs. Portland AND Austin lose/draw at Colorado AND Dallas lose at Houston or…
- Salt Lake win at LAFC AND San Jose lose/draw at Minnesota AND Dallas lose at Houston AND Austin lose/draw at Colorado AND LA lose vs. Portland or…
- Salt Lake win at LAFC AND San Jose lose at Minnesota AND Dallas lose at Houston AND Austin lose/draw at Colorado AND LA draw vs. Portland AND Kansas City lose/draw at St. Louis or…
- Salt Lake win at LAFC AND Minnesota draw vs. San Jose AND Dallas lose at Houston AND Austin lose/draw at Colorado AND Kansas City lose/draw at St. Louis