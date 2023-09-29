Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 35: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

23MLS_Clinch_Playoff_Scenarios
In Matchday 35:

  • 5 teams can clinch an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
  • 0 teams can be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs
FC Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati

Cincinnati will clinch the 2023 Supporters’ Shield if:

  1. Cincinnati win at Toronto or…
  2. Cincinnati draw at Toronto AND New England lose/draw vs. Charlotte AND Orlando lose/draw vs. Montréal or…
  3. New England lose/draw vs. Charlotte AND Orlando lose/draw vs. Montréal AND Philadelphia lose/draw at Columbus AND St. Louis lose/draw vs. Kansas City
FC Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati

Cincinnati will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference if:

  1. Cincinnati win at Toronto or…
  2. Cincinnati draw at Toronto AND New England lose/draw vs. Charlotte AND Orlando lose/draw vs. Montréal or…
  3. New England lose/draw vs. Charlotte AND Orlando lose/draw vs. Montréal AND Philadelphia lose/draw at Columbus
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC

Nashville will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Nashville win vs. Seattle or…
  2. Nashville draw vs. Seattle AND D.C. lose/draw at Vancouver AND New York lose/draw vs. Chicago AND New York City lose/draw at Miami or…
  3. Nashville draw vs. Seattle AND D.C. lose/draw at Vancouver AND New York lose/draw vs. Chicago AND Charlotte lose at New England or…
  4. Nashville draw vs. Seattle AND New York draw vs. Chicago AND Miami lose vs. New York City AND Charlotte lose at New England or…
  5. D.C. lose/draw at Vancouver AND New York draw vs. Chicago AND New York City draw at Miami or…
  6. D.C. lose/draw at Vancouver AND New York lose vs. Chicago AND New York City draw at Miami AND Charlotte lose/draw at New England or…
  7. D.C. lose/draw at Vancouver AND New York draw vs. Chicago AND New York City lose at Miami AND Charlotte lose/draw at New England
St. Louis City SC logo
St. Louis City SC

St. Louis will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference if:

  1. St. Louis win vs. Kansas City AND LAFC lose/draw vs. Salt Lake AND Seattle lose/draw at Nashville
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. LAFC win vs. Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Seattle win at Nashville
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC

Houston will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Houston win vs. Dallas AND Minnesota lose vs. San Jose AND Kansas City lose/draw at St. Louis AND LA lose vs. Portland or…
  2. Houston win vs. Dallas AND Minnesota lose vs. San Jose AND Kansas City lose/draw at St. Louis AND LA draw vs. Portland AND Austin lose/draw at Colorado or…
  3. Houston win vs. Dallas AND San Jose lose/draw at Minnesota AND Austin lose/draw at Colorado AND LA lose vs. Portland or…
  4. Houston win vs. Dallas AND San Jose lose at Minnesota AND Austin lose/draw at Colorado AND LA draw vs. Portland AND Kansas City lose/draw at St. Louis or…
  5. Houston win vs. Dallas AND Minnesota draw vs. San Jose AND Austin lose/draw at Colorado AND Kansas City lose/draw at St. Louis
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake

Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Salt Lake win at LAFC AND Minnesota lose vs. San Jose AND Kansas City lose/draw at St. Louis AND LA lose vs. Portland AND Dallas lose at Houston or…
  2. Salt Lake win at LAFC AND Minnesota lose vs. San Jose AND Kansas City lose/draw at St. Louis AND LA lose vs. Portland AND Austin lose/draw at Colorado or…
  3. Salt Lake win at LAFC AND Minnesota lose vs. San Jose AND Kansas City lose/draw at St. Louis AND LA draw vs. Portland AND Austin lose/draw at Colorado AND Dallas lose at Houston or…
  4. Salt Lake win at LAFC AND San Jose lose/draw at Minnesota AND Dallas lose at Houston AND Austin lose/draw at Colorado AND LA lose vs. Portland or…
  5. Salt Lake win at LAFC AND San Jose lose at Minnesota AND Dallas lose at Houston AND Austin lose/draw at Colorado AND LA draw vs. Portland AND Kansas City lose/draw at St. Louis or…
  6. Salt Lake win at LAFC AND Minnesota draw vs. San Jose AND Dallas lose at Houston AND Austin lose/draw at Colorado AND Kansas City lose/draw at St. Louis
Playoff Scenarios Matchday FC Cincinnati Nashville SC St. Louis CITY SC Los Angeles Football Club Seattle Sounders FC Houston Dynamo FC Real Salt Lake

