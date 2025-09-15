Matchday 34: How Seattle Sounders FC can clinch playoffs

This week during Matchday 34:
- Seattle Sounders FC can clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
- Two teams can be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.
Seattle will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Seattle win at Miami AND Salt Lake lose/draw vs. LAFC
ELIMINATION SCENARIOS
St. Louis will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Salt Lake win vs. LAFC
LA will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Salt Lake win vs. LAFC