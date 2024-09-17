Matchday 33: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

This Wednesday during Matchday 33:
- Three teams can clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
- One team can be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention
LAFC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- LAFC win vs. Austin AND Dallas lose/draw at Salt Lake
Colorado will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Colorado win at Kansas City AND Dallas lose/draw at Salt Lake AND Austin lose/draw at LAFC
Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Salt Lake win vs. Dallas AND Austin lose at LAFC
Elimination Scenarios
Kansas City will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Kansas City lose vs. Colorado AND Portland win/draw vs. LA AND Minnesota win vs. Cincinnati or...
- Kansas City draw vs. Colorado AND Portland win vs. LA AND Minnesota win vs. Cincinnati