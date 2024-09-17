Matchday 33: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

As Decision Day inches closer, Matchday 33 features a full slate on Wednesday evening.
Several Southeast showdowns with major Audi MLS Cup Playoffs implications and a potential high-scoring Western Conference tilt highlight the action.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - 7:30 pm ET
New England Revolution vs. CF Montréal
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - 7:30 pm ET
New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - 7:30 pm ET
Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - MLS Season PassTSN, RDS 2
Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - 8:15 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFS1, FOX Deportes
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - 8:30 pm ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - 8:30 pm ET
Minnesota United FC vs. FC Cincinnati
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - 8:30 pm ET
Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire FC
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - 8:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - 9:30 pm ET
LAFC vs. Austin FC
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - 10:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFS1, FOX Deportes; TSN
Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - 10:30 pm ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - 10:30 pm ET
Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
What rust? Lionel Messi made his first Inter Miami CF appearance since June 1, bagging a first-half brace, with goals coming less than four minutes apart, and assisting on a Luis Suárez goal in a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union. The GOAT now has 28 goal contributions (14g/14a) on the season and could make the races for the Golden Boot presented by Audi and Landon Donovan MLS MVP very interesting.
The Herons have a seven-point lead as they chase the first Supporters' Shield title in club history. Atlanta United, led by DP midfielder Alexey Miranchuk, are hoping to push above the playoff line in a crowded Eastern Conference table.
Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FS1, FOX Deportes
- WHEN: Wednesday, 8:15 pm ET
This is the definition of a six-pointer in the turbulent Eastern Conference playoff race between two teams seemingly going in opposite directions. Orlando City SC have been hotter than a July afternoon on Church Street, earning 22 points over their last 10 MLS games. The Lions are pushing for a top-four spot in the East and the coveted home playoff match that comes with it.
Charlotte FC have been in contention for that fourth spot for a while, but Dean Smith's side has been spinning their wheels. The Crown have won just once in their last eight MLS matches and dropped to seventh in the East. There's nothing like a midweek trip to Inter&Co Stadium for Tim Ream and company to turn things around.
Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET
This has true MLS After Dark vibes with two of Major League Soccer's most prolific scoring squads meeting at Providence Park. Outside of Inter Miami, no one has scored more goals than the LA Galaxy (57) and Portland Timbers (56) this season. Expect fireworks.
Furthering that point, both teams have diverse attacks, with Felipe Mora (13g/5a), Jonathan Rodríguez (13g/6a), Evander (12g/17a) and Santiago Moreno (6g/11a) combining for 44 goals for the Timbers, eighth in the Western Conference standings.
The first-place Galaxy, fresh off an El Tráfico triumph over LAFC, are guided by Dejan Joveljic (14g/5a), Gabriel Pec (11g/10a), Riqui Puig (10g/13a) and Joseph Paintsil (8g/9a), who have scored 43 of the Galaxy's goals.