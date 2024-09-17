Matchday 33: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC

This is the definition of a six-pointer in the turbulent Eastern Conference playoff race between two teams seemingly going in opposite directions. Orlando City SC have been hotter than a July afternoon on Church Street, earning 22 points over their last 10 MLS games. The Lions are pushing for a top-four spot in the East and the coveted home playoff match that comes with it.

Charlotte FC have been in contention for that fourth spot for a while, but Dean Smith's side has been spinning their wheels. The Crown have won just once in their last eight MLS matches and dropped to seventh in the East. There's nothing like a midweek trip to Inter&Co Stadium for Tim Ream and company to turn things around.