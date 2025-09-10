Matchday 33: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

With the FIFA September international window completed, Matchday 33 brings about a high-stakes Saturday slate.
Red-hot Charlotte FC host Inter Miami CF with a chance at entering the record books and clinching an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
Meanwhile, a massive crowd is expected at Levi's Stadium to watch the San Jose Earthquakes take on Son Heung-Min and LAFC.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC host the Supporters' Shield-leading Philadelphia Union in a showdown between possible MLS Cup presented by Audi contenders.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Charlotte have won eight straight and are just one victory away from equalling the MLS record (excluding the shootout era) of nine consecutive wins, set by the 2018 Seattle Sounders.
Breakout striker Idan Toklomati (8g/4a) and star winger Wilfried Zaha (7g/9a) have ignited the Crown's surge up the table, carrying the attack while midfielder Pep Biel (10g/12a) recovers from a hamstring injury.
Third in the Eastern Conference with five games left, Charlotte are looking to secure home-field advantage in Round One of the postseason for the first time in club history.
Last season's Supporters' Shield winners, Inter Miami still have a chance to repeat as the league's best regular-season side. However, they'll need to be nearly flawless over their remaining nine games (currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, 46 points).
The Herons, looking to rebound from a heartbreaking Leagues Cup 2025 final loss to Seattle, will be without suspended striker Luis Suárez.
The good news for Miami is that Lionel Messi is available and rested after sitting out Argentina's second match of the September window. The legendary No. 10 scored an emotional brace for La Albiceleste last week during his home farewell with his national team.
- WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
The larger confines of Levi's Stadium, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, will host this all-California clash that takes on a special sense of urgency for the Earthquakes.
Coming off a 3-1 loss at Austin FC, ninth-place San Jose are clinging onto the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference and could use some breathing room in their bid to make the playoffs.
Can star attackers Cristian Arango, Josef Martínez and Cristian Espinoza deliver a big-time performance in front of an expected crowd of over 45,000? So far this season, they've combined for 28 goals and 20 assists to lead Bruce Arena's side.
A large segment of that crowd will likely be eager to watch Son, one of the league's biggest attractions since his record-breaking arrival from Tottenham Hotspur last month.
LAFC have won just one of four games since Son's transfer, and are looking to bounce back from a 2-1 home defeat against SoCal rivals San Diego FC. Currently fifth in the West, points are at a premium for the Black & Gold as they make up games in hand.
Helping LAFC's cause, Son (South Korea) and fellow DP attacker Denis Bouanga (Gabon) are fresh off standout performances with their respective national teams during the September window.
- WHEN: Saturday, 9:35 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Is Saturday's match at BC Place a possible preview of MLS Cup 2025? Vancouver (third in the West) certainly like their chances of making their first-ever league final, and could clinch a playoff spot with a win.
The 'Caps have already proven they can successfully navigate elimination rounds, having reached the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final behind the inspired play of All-Stars Brian White, Sebastian Berhalter, Tristan Blackmon and Yohei Takaoka.
Add the summer arrival of Bayern Munich and Germany legend Thomas Müller, and Vancouver look like a serious candidate to go far.
Philadelphia have prior MLS Cup experience, coming out on the losing end of the legendary 2022 final against LAFC.
But this is a different Union group, beginning with new head coach Bradley Carnell. In his first season replacing club legend Jim Curtin, Carnell has Philly atop the Supporters' Shield standings with 57 points.
Golden Boot presented by Audi contender Tai Baribo (16g/3a), rising homegrown Quinn Sullivan (2g/9a) and left back Kai Wagner (2g/10a) have been key contributors for a Union team chasing a second-ever Shield with five games remaining.