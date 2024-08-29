Matchday 30: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami own a four-point lead atop the Supporters' Shield standings and will look to increase that mark when they travel to Chicago on Saturday. The Herons have already wrapped up an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot, securing it a week ago with a 2-0 triumph over FC Cincinnati. During Lionel Messi's absence, Luis Suárez (14g/5a) has been in fine form, bagging both goals in Saturday's win over Cincy to earn Player of the Matchday honors, and will hope to propel Miami closer to the Supporters' Shield with another signature performance against the Fire.