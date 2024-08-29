Matchday 30: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs race is heating up, with Matchday 30 featuring 14 matches spanning Saturday and Sunday.
The matchday is highlighted by the Columbus Crew hosting New York City FC, as well as Chicago Fire taking on Supporters' Shield leaders Inter Miami and the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders renewing their rivalry in the Cascadia Cup.
- Apple TV - Free: Games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United
Saturday, Aug. 31 - 7:30 pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs. CF Montréal
Saturday, Aug. 31 - 7:30 pm ET
Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC
Saturday, Aug. 31 - 7:30 pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union
Saturday, Aug. 31 - 7:30 pm ET
Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC
Saturday, Aug. 31 - 7:30 pm ET
Toronto FC vs. D.C. United
Saturday, Aug. 31 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeTSN, RDS Info
Austin FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Saturday, Aug. 31 - 8:30 pm ET
Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, Aug. 24 - 8:30 pm ET
FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids
Saturday, Aug. 31 - 8:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, Aug. 31 - 9:30 pm ET
LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Saturday, Aug. 31 - 10:30 pm ET
Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Saturday, Aug. 31 - 10:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United FC
Saturday, Aug. 31 - 10:30 pm ET
St. Louis CITY SC vs. LA Galaxy
Sunday, Sept. 1 - 2:45 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFOX, FOX Deportes
Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
This matchup features two of the top five teams in the Eastern Conference. Fresh off hoisting the Leagues Cup trophy, Columbus look to continue their winning ways and inch closer to Miami in the Supporters' Shield race.
Columbus have been on fire recently and are now riding a six-game winning streak in all competitions following a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union in a return to MLS action on Wednesday. The duo of Cucho Hernández (13g/8a) and Diego Rossi (9g/10a) have been prolific in attack for the Crew, and combined for 10 of the team's 14 goals in their Leagues Cup run.
NYCFC are looking to make a late push for a top-four spot in the playoffs. They trail cross-town rivals New York Red Bulls, who currently sit fourth, by three points. Alonso Martinez has found the back of the net a team-high 10 times this season, scoring both goals in NYCFC's 2-2 draw with Chicago last weekend, and will look to combine with Santiago Rodríguez (8g/8a) and Hannes Wolf (5g/7a) for a statement win.
Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Inter Miami own a four-point lead atop the Supporters' Shield standings and will look to increase that mark when they travel to Chicago on Saturday. The Herons have already wrapped up an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot, securing it a week ago with a 2-0 triumph over FC Cincinnati. During Lionel Messi's absence, Luis Suárez (14g/5a) has been in fine form, bagging both goals in Saturday's win over Cincy to earn Player of the Matchday honors, and will hope to propel Miami closer to the Supporters' Shield with another signature performance against the Fire.
Chicago have had a difficult season, but are still in the running for a Wild Card spot. The Fire are just two points out of ninth and a win over the Supporters' Shield leaders could do them a world of good in making a late push for the postseason. They'll likely have to rely heavily on goalkeeper Chris Brady, and perhaps a moment of magic from Hugo Cuypers or Brian Gutiérrez to grab their first win in three matches.
Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Very few rivalries in MLS come with as much history as the Cascadia Cup, and this edition should serve as a thrilling nightcap.
Portland are clinging to the seventh seed in the Western Conference after last week's chaotic 4-4 draw with St. Louis City SC, level with the Houston Dynamo on 37 points, leading them only on goal differential. Victory over their arch-rivals would go a long way to boosting the Timbers' playoff hopes. Evander (12g/15a) has the ability to influence any game, but Portland's joint top scorers, Felipe Mora (13g/5a), and Jonathan Rodríguez (13g/6a), will miss the match due to a red card and yellow card accumulation, respectively.
Seattle are vying with the Colorado Rapids for fourth place in the West and reopened MLS play with a back-and-forth 3-2 victory at Minnesota United last Saturday. The Sounders will hope to ride the strong form of Jordan Morris (10g/1a) and Albert Rusnák (5g/12a) to continue to climb up the Western Conference standings.