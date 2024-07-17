Matchday 27: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

A double game-week begins Wednesday night with Matchday 27, continuing the buildup to the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on July 24.

For LAFC, that means rebounding from last Saturday's MLS Cup rematch, when a 5-1 home defeat to the Columbus Crew ended their 10-game unbeaten run. For RSL, it's getting a bounce-back result after their 3-0 defeat at the Portland Timbers .

The winner of this Matchday 27 headliner likely takes the Western Conference lead. LAFC (first) and Real Salt Lake (second) enter midweek action tied on a conference-best 43 points, only separated by the wins tiebreaker.

FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

One point ahead of Inter Miami CF in the tight Supporters' Shield race, FC Cincinnati have a golden opportunity to chase repeat honors when hosting Chicago Fire FC.

But Cincy, led by reigning MVP Luciano Acosta, have a surprising four losses at TQL Stadium this season after Saturday's 3-1 upset defeat to Charlotte FC. And they'll have to cope without Olympics-bound center back Miles Robinson, who was red-carded in that match.