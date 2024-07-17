Matchday 27: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

A double game-week begins Wednesday night with Matchday 27, continuing the buildup to the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on July 24.
- Apple TV - Free: Games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Atlanta United vs. New York City FC
Wednesday, July 17 - 7:30 pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire FC
Wednesday, July 17 - 7:30 pm ET
Columbus Crew vs. Charlotte FC
Wednesday, July 17 - 7:30 pm ET
Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC
Wednesday, July 17 - 7:30 pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs. CF Montréal
Wednesday, July 17 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - MLS Season PassTSN, RDS
Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution
Wednesday, July 17 - 7:30 pm ET
FC Dallas vs. Austin FC
Wednesday, July 17 - 8:30 pm ET
Minnesota United FC vs. D.C. United
Wednesday, July 17 - 8:30 pm ET
Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC
Wednesday, July 17 - 8:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFS1/FOX Deportes
LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids
Wednesday, July 17 - 10:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Wednesday, July 17 - 10:30 pm ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Wednesday, July 17 - 10:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
Wednesday, July 17 - 10:30 pm ET
LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake
Wednesday, July 17 - 10:45 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFS1/FOX Deportes, TSN
LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass; FS1/FOX Deportes; TSN
- WHEN: Wednesday, 10:45 pm ET
The winner of this Matchday 27 headliner likely takes the Western Conference lead. LAFC (first) and Real Salt Lake (second) enter midweek action tied on a conference-best 43 points, only separated by the wins tiebreaker.
For LAFC, that means rebounding from last Saturday's MLS Cup rematch, when a 5-1 home defeat to the Columbus Crew ended their 10-game unbeaten run. For RSL, it's getting a bounce-back result after their 3-0 defeat at the Portland Timbers.
One important programming note: RSL are without star striker Chicho Arango, who begins a four-game suspension. That could give the edge to LAFC's dynamic duo of Denis Bouanga and Mateusz Bogusz, though RSL young-guns Diego Luna and Andrés Gómez also pose serious danger.
FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
One point ahead of Inter Miami CF in the tight Supporters' Shield race, FC Cincinnati have a golden opportunity to chase repeat honors when hosting Chicago Fire FC.
But Cincy, led by reigning MVP Luciano Acosta, have a surprising four losses at TQL Stadium this season after Saturday's 3-1 upset defeat to Charlotte FC. And they'll have to cope without Olympics-bound center back Miles Robinson, who was red-carded in that match.
Chicago, down at 14th place in the Eastern Conference, will look to play spoiler. Any result likely hinges on a big-time performance from DP striker Hugo Cuypers, their club-record signing who has 9g/1a in his maiden MLS campaign.
Minnesota United FC vs. D.C. United
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET
It's been a difficult season for D.C. United, but they're coming off a 2-1 home win over Nashville SC that snapped an 11-match winless streak. Christian Benteke remains second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, having tallied 14g/3a before this trip to Allianz Field.
Meanwhile, Minnesota are riding an eight-game winless streak whereby Eric Ramsay's team hasn't earned the full three points since June 1 vs. Sporting Kansas City. Perhaps the anticipated return of forward Tani Oluwaseyi and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair can change that after they represented Canada at Copa América 2024.