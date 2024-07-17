Matchday

Matchday 27: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

MLSsoccer staff

A double game-week begins Wednesday night with Matchday 27, continuing the buildup to the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on July 24.

Atlanta United vs. New York City FC
Wednesday, July 17 - 7:30 pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire FC
Wednesday, July 17 - 7:30 pm ET
Columbus Crew vs. Charlotte FC
Wednesday, July 17 - 7:30 pm ET
Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC
Wednesday, July 17 - 7:30 pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs. CF Montréal
Wednesday, July 17 - 7:30 pm ET
Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution
Wednesday, July 17 - 7:30 pm ET
FC Dallas vs. Austin FC
Wednesday, July 17 - 8:30 pm ET
Minnesota United FC vs. D.C. United
Wednesday, July 17 - 8:30 pm ET
Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC 
Wednesday, July 17 - 8:30 pm ET

LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids
Wednesday, July 17 - 10:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo FC 
Wednesday, July 17 - 10:30 pm ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Wednesday, July 17 - 10:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Sporting Kansas City 
Wednesday, July 17 - 10:30 pm ET
LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake
Wednesday, July 17 - 10:45 pm ET

Games of the Matchday

LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake

The winner of this Matchday 27 headliner likely takes the Western Conference lead. LAFC (first) and Real Salt Lake (second) enter midweek action tied on a conference-best 43 points, only separated by the wins tiebreaker.

For LAFC, that means rebounding from last Saturday's MLS Cup rematch, when a 5-1 home defeat to the Columbus Crew ended their 10-game unbeaten run. For RSL, it's getting a bounce-back result after their 3-0 defeat at the Portland Timbers.

One important programming note: RSL are without star striker Chicho Arango, who begins a four-game suspension. That could give the edge to LAFC's dynamic duo of Denis Bouanga and Mateusz Bogusz, though RSL young-guns Diego Luna and Andrés Gómez also pose serious danger.

FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire FC

One point ahead of Inter Miami CF in the tight Supporters' Shield race, FC Cincinnati have a golden opportunity to chase repeat honors when hosting Chicago Fire FC.

But Cincy, led by reigning MVP Luciano Acosta, have a surprising four losses at TQL Stadium this season after Saturday's 3-1 upset defeat to Charlotte FC. And they'll have to cope without Olympics-bound center back Miles Robinson, who was red-carded in that match.

Chicago, down at 14th place in the Eastern Conference, will look to play spoiler. Any result likely hinges on a big-time performance from DP striker Hugo Cuypers, their club-record signing who has 9g/1a in his maiden MLS campaign.

Minnesota United FC vs. D.C. United

It's been a difficult season for D.C. United, but they're coming off a 2-1 home win over Nashville SC that snapped an 11-match winless streak. Christian Benteke remains second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, having tallied 14g/3a before this trip to Allianz Field.

Meanwhile, Minnesota are riding an eight-game winless streak whereby Eric Ramsay's team hasn't earned the full three points since June 1 vs. Sporting Kansas City. Perhaps the anticipated return of forward Tani Oluwaseyi and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair can change that after they represented Canada at Copa América 2024.

