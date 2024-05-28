Matchday 17: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Looking for Wednesday night soccer? Matchday 17 awaits on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV .

Atlanta are somewhat of a wounded animal, limping into Chase Stadium with a nine-game winless streak (0W-5L-4D). One silver lining is midfielder Thiago Almada returned from injury in last weekend's 1-0 loss to LAFC , playing 28 minutes off the bench.

Inter Miami enter a crucial two-game week with a league-best 34 points, potentially reaching the 40-point mark before the June international break. If that happens, they'll extend their unbeaten run to 12 matches.

FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

Is this year's version of FC Cincinnati even better than their 2023 squad that won the Supporters' Shield?

That question is shifting from theory to reality, as Luciano Acosta & Co. have won seven straight games to earn 2.2 points per game as the season's halfway point approaches. By contrast, they were the league's best team a year ago when earning 2.03 points per game.