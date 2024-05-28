Matchday 17: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Looking for Wednesday night soccer? Matchday 17 awaits on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
- League-leading Inter Miami CF aim to topple ailing Atlanta United.
- FC Cincinnati meet Nashville SC in search of an eighth straight victory.
- Western Conference contenders LAFC and Minnesota United FC duke it out.
As always!
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC
Wednesday, May 29 - 7:30 pm ET
Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United
Wednesday, May 29 - 7:30 pm ET
CF Montréal vs. D.C. United
Wednesday, May 29 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - MLS Season PassTSN, RDS
New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte FC
Wednesday, May 29 - 7:30 pm ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC
Wednesday, May 29 - 7:30 pm ET
Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers
Wednesday, May 29 - 8:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFS1, FOX Deportes
Chicago Fire FC vs. Orlando City SC
Wednesday, May 29 - 8:30 pm ET
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Colorado Rapids
Wednesday, May 29 - 8:30 pm ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Wednesday, May 29 - 8:30 pm ET
LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas
Wednesday, May 29 - 10:30 pm ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake
Wednesday, May 29 - 10:30 pm ET
LAFC vs. Minnesota United FC
Wednesday, May 29 - 10:45 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFS1, FOX Deportes
Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
Inter Miami enter a crucial two-game week with a league-best 34 points, potentially reaching the 40-point mark before the June international break. If that happens, they'll extend their unbeaten run to 12 matches.
Qualifiers aside, Inter Miami are slated to get Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets back in the mix. They were rested for Saturday's 2-1 win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, which featured goals from Robert Taylor and Leonardo Campana.
Atlanta are somewhat of a wounded animal, limping into Chase Stadium with a nine-game winless streak (0W-5L-4D). One silver lining is midfielder Thiago Almada returned from injury in last weekend's 1-0 loss to LAFC, playing 28 minutes off the bench.
FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
Is this year's version of FC Cincinnati even better than their 2023 squad that won the Supporters' Shield?
That question is shifting from theory to reality, as Luciano Acosta & Co. have won seven straight games to earn 2.2 points per game as the season's halfway point approaches. By contrast, they were the league's best team a year ago when earning 2.03 points per game.
Nashville are seeking their first win since dismissing head coach Gary Smith in mid-May. They've earned back-to-back draws, but Hany Mukhtar & Co. expect more from themselves.
LAFC vs. Minnesota United FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FS1, FOX Deportes
- WHEN: Wednesday, 10:45 pm ET
A solitary point separates LAFC (24) and Minnesota (25), two of the Western Conference's top teams this year. While neither can catch West-leading Real Salt Lake, a midweek victory puts second place firmly within grasp.
LAFC, winners of three straight, must find midfield solutions with Eduard Atuesta serving a red-card suspension. The good news is Ilie Sánchez should return from injury and Mateusz Bogusz, who often plays as a false No. 9, can drop deeper.
Minnesota, meanwhile, are riding a six-game unbeaten streak (4W-0L-2D). Forwards Sang Bin Jeong and Tani Oluwaseyi are both enjoying breakout years (combined 9g/3a), while midfielder Robin Lod makes a bid for All-Star inclusion.