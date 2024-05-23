Matchday 16: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire is over, and we flip the page to a jam-packed Matchday 16 slate.

Atlanta United vs. LAFC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Atlanta United and head coach Gonzalo Pineda are desperate for a league win, not doing so in nearly two months (eight-game winless streak). Compounding that, star attackers Giorgos Giakoumakis (hamstring) and Thiago Almada (calf) are battling injuries.

With Atlanta dropping to 12th in the Eastern Conference, a turnaround at longtime fortress Mercedes-Benz Stadium won't be easy against red-hot LAFC and Denis Bouanga. The 2023 Golden Boot presented by Audi winner now has 8g/5a, hitting his stride before legendary French striker Olivier Giroud arrives this summer.