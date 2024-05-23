Matchday 16: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire is over, and we flip the page to a jam-packed Matchday 16 slate.
- Atlanta United look to stop surging LAFC.
- Columbus Crew visit Orlando City SC as the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final looms.
- League-leading Inter Miami CF trek to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
As always!
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Atlanta United vs. LAFC
Saturday, May 25 - 7:30 pm ET
Charlotte FC vs. Philadelphia Union
Saturday, May 25 - 7:30 pm ET
D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire FC
Saturday, May 25 - 7:30 pm ET
CF Montréal vs. Nashville SC
Saturday, May 25 - 7:30 pm ET
New England Revolution vs. New York City FC
Saturday, May 25 - 7:30 pm ET
Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew
Saturday, May 25 - 7:30 pm ET
Toronto FC vs. FC Cincinnati
Saturday, May 25 - 7:30 pm ET
FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake
Saturday, May 25 - 8:30 pm ET
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Saturday, May 25 - 8:30 pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United FC
Saturday, May 25 - 9:30 pm ET
LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Saturday, May 25 - 10:30 pm ET
Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, May 25 - 10:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC
Saturday, May 25 - 10:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, May 25 - 10:30 pm ET
Atlanta United vs. LAFC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Atlanta United and head coach Gonzalo Pineda are desperate for a league win, not doing so in nearly two months (eight-game winless streak). Compounding that, star attackers Giorgos Giakoumakis (hamstring) and Thiago Almada (calf) are battling injuries.
With Atlanta dropping to 12th in the Eastern Conference, a turnaround at longtime fortress Mercedes-Benz Stadium won't be easy against red-hot LAFC and Denis Bouanga. The 2023 Golden Boot presented by Audi winner now has 8g/5a, hitting his stride before legendary French striker Olivier Giroud arrives this summer.
Ups and downs aside, these are two of MLS' flashiest expansion teams of the past decade. Atlanta were MLS Cup 2018 winners and LAFC lifted MLS Cup 2022.
Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
The Columbus Crew have an eye on their Concacaf Champions Cup final against Liga MX side Pachuca, held June 1 at Estadio Hidalgo. But they're still taking care of business in MLS play, earning back-to-back 3-1 victories at CF Montréal and Chicago Fire FC.
Head coach Wilfried Nancy could rest players before heading to Mexico. Case and point: Star striker Cucho Hernández (back) will reportedly miss out as a precaution.
After a slow start, Orlando have ground out results and are unbeaten in their last three games (2W-0L-1D). With striker Duncan McGuire (shoulder) likely out injured, look for Luis Muriel to carry the attacking line.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Inter Miami CF
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Inter Miami bring a nine-game unbeaten streak to Vancouver, who expect an MLS-record crowd (over 50,000 fans) at BC Place this weekend.
The main attraction? Lionel Messi, who leads MLS with 22 goal contributions and is preparing to represent Argentina at this summer's Copa América. This will be Messi's second match in Canada after a 3-2 win at Montréal in mid-May.
After a strong start to the season, Vancouver are winless in their last five games. They'll need game-changing contributions from stars Ryan Gauld, Brian White and Andrés Cubas to shock Inter Miami.