Matchday 16: What to know for Wednesday's must-watch matches

It's been a busy May across MLS, and the action rolls on with the second midweek matchday of the month.

The sooner things improve, the better for Javier Mascherano's side, who have just two league games left before they debut in next month's FIFA Club World Cup .

The stunning rally may provide the spark Miami need as they attempt to improve on a run of form that's seen them go 1W-2L-2D since losing their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series to Vancouver.

Are Inter Miami back in business? The slumping Herons were on the verge of another setback during Saturday's visit to the first-place Philadelphia Union , falling into a 3-1 hole before late golazos from Lionel Messi and Telasco Segovia salvaged a 3-3 draw .

Save for their recent Canadian Classique blemish , Montréal appear to be turning things around lately under interim coach Marco Donadel, going 1W-1L-2D in their last four league outings.

There's reason for optimism for CFMTL, who are coming off a 2-2 home draw against LAFC on Matchday 15. Giacomo Vrioni and Prince Owusu staked the hosts to a two-goal lead, only for the Black & Gold to steal a late point from Stade Saputo thanks to Olivier Giroud 's 77th-minute equalizer.

Montréal will attempt to play spoiler at Chase Stadium as they look to dig themselves out of last place in the Eastern Conference.

WHEN: Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET

Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Like Miami, the Sounders are just weeks away from participating in the Club World Cup. But Seattle have enjoyed a far better run of form by going 5W-1L-2D in their last eight games – including a 1-0 win over FC Dallas on Matchday 15.

Albert Rusnák, whose 10 goal contributions (7g/3a) lead the club, secured all three points for the Rave Green from the penalty spot. But it wasn't all good news for the Sounders, who saw center back Yeimar exit Saturday's match in the 16th minute with an apparent hamstring injury.