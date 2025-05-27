Matchday 16: What to know for Wednesday's must-watch matches

It's been a busy May across MLS, and the action rolls on with the second midweek matchday of the month.
Matchday 16 highlights include Inter Miami CF hosting CF Montréal, Seattle Sounders FC getting a second look at upstart expansion side San Diego FC, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC battling Western Conference foes Minnesota United FC in their last game before Sunday's Concacaf Champions Cup final.
Bring on the Wednesday night soccer.
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Are Inter Miami back in business? The slumping Herons were on the verge of another setback during Saturday's visit to the first-place Philadelphia Union, falling into a 3-1 hole before late golazos from Lionel Messi and Telasco Segovia salvaged a 3-3 draw.
The stunning rally may provide the spark Miami need as they attempt to improve on a run of form that's seen them go 1W-2L-2D since losing their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series to Vancouver.
The sooner things improve, the better for Javier Mascherano's side, who have just two league games left before they debut in next month's FIFA Club World Cup.
Montréal will attempt to play spoiler at Chase Stadium as they look to dig themselves out of last place in the Eastern Conference.
There's reason for optimism for CFMTL, who are coming off a 2-2 home draw against LAFC on Matchday 15. Giacomo Vrioni and Prince Owusu staked the hosts to a two-goal lead, only for the Black & Gold to steal a late point from Stade Saputo thanks to Olivier Giroud's 77th-minute equalizer.
Save for their recent Canadian Classique blemish, Montréal appear to be turning things around lately under interim coach Marco Donadel, going 1W-1L-2D in their last four league outings.
- WHEN: Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Like Miami, the Sounders are just weeks away from participating in the Club World Cup. But Seattle have enjoyed a far better run of form by going 5W-1L-2D in their last eight games – including a 1-0 win over FC Dallas on Matchday 15.
Albert Rusnák, whose 10 goal contributions (7g/3a) lead the club, secured all three points for the Rave Green from the penalty spot. But it wasn't all good news for the Sounders, who saw center back Yeimar exit Saturday's match in the 16th minute with an apparent hamstring injury.
How that affects Seattle ahead of the CWC remains to be seen. What is known is they'll likely have their hands full against San Diego, who cruised to a 3-0 win last month at Snapdragon Stadium against Brian Schmetzer's squad.
San Diego's impressive debut MLS season hit another milestone over the weekend when they defeated the LA Galaxy, 2-1, to complete the season sweep of their SoCal rivals.
A second series sweep could be in store Wednesday night at Lumen Field, where the Chrome-and-Azul will look to build on their five-game unbeaten streak (4W-0L-1D) and stay within touching distance of Vancouver atop the Western Conference standings.
USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre and Mexican winger Chucky Lozano, who are part of their respective countries' pre-Gold Cup squads, both got on the scoresheet on Matchday 15. And with Danish winger Anders Dreyer (6g/7a) also returning to his national team, San Diego's top players are clicking ahead of their midweek showdown with Seattle.
- WHEN: Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Even with the biggest game in club history just around the corner, don't expect head coach Jesper Sørensen to demand anything less than a comprehensive performance from the Whitecaps, who've matched their brilliant CCC run with a Supporters' Shield-leading campaign in MLS.
Brian White has been at the center of it all, with the USMNT striker netting a brace to spark Saturday's 3-2 comeback win at Real Salt Lake. Pedro Vite's stunning strike capped the rally for Vancouver, who are unbeaten in 14 games across all competitions.
Breakout midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, who is suspended for the CCC final, will have all to play for Wednesday as the 'Caps look to build more momentum ahead of Sunday's must-see clash at LIGA MX titans Cruz Azul.
Minnesota promise to be as tough a test as any, with the third-place Loons looking to make a huge statement in the West with a positive result at Vancouver.
They'll also have revenge on their minds, having dropped a 3-1 decision at home to the 'Caps last month in their first showdown of the year.
Eric Ramsay's side is led by top scorer Tani Oluwaseyi (6g/5a) and playmaker Joaquín Pereyra, whose seven assists are tied for second-best in MLS. New acquisition Julian Gressel adds even more depth to the Loons, who are 3W-1L-1D since his arrival.