Matchday 10: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

All that and more is on tap for Matchday 10.

Traveling to Miami won't be an ideal scenario for fixing things in the back. The Herons lead MLS for goals scored (19) in 2024.

Nashville enjoyed a much-needed Matchday 9 bye, but are trending in the wrong direction. The cruel irony of their season is they're finally scoring with a little more consistency, spurred by DP Sam Surridge finding his form, but have lost the defensive solidity that defined four straight playoff appearances under Gary Smith (coinciding with Walker Zimmerman 's knee injury).

The GOAT, once again, proved his nickname fitting with a Player of the Matchday performance that included a long-distance golazo and a patented line-splitting assist. Paraguayan international Diego Gómez also showed out for the Herons, adding a goal and an assist of his own.

If there was any question about Miami's mentality after their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal elimination vs. CF Monterrey, Messi and friends laid it to rest in a 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City in front of 72,610 fans at Arrowhead Stadium last Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis CITY SC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Kansas City and St. Louis' MLS rivalry may have started last year when CITY SC joined the league, but the soccer histories in both regions span decades, sparking debate among fans about which side can claim the "soccer capital of America" title.

On the pitch, St. Louis dealt the first blow in 2023, playing SKC off the field in a 4-0 beatdown at CITYPARK. But SKC exacted revenge in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, pulling off an eight-seed over one-seed upset to end STL's season in Round One.

Over the derby's five fixtures that year, the clubs combined for 20 goals. That volatile nature has haunted both in 2024, with each team dropping points in at least three games where they scored two or more goals.