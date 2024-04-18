Matchday 10: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Sporting Kansas City renew their heated rivalry with St. Louis CITY SC. Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami CF into another Leagues Cup Final rematch with Nashville SC. Seattle Sounders FC badly need a win against Cascadia Cup rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
All that and more is on tap for Matchday 10.
Some reminders:
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati
Saturday, April 20 - 7:30 pm ET
Columbus Crew vs. Portland Timbers
Saturday, April 20 - 7:30 pm ET
Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC
Saturday, April 20 - 7:30 pm ET
CF Montréal vs. Orlando City SC
Saturday, April 20 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - MLS Season PassTSN 5, RDS
New York City FC vs. D.C. United
Saturday, April 20 - 7:30 pm ET
Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, April 20 - 7:30 pm ET
Chicago Fire FC vs. Real Salt Lake
Saturday, April 20 - 8:30 pm ET
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Austin FC
Saturday, April 20 - 8:30 pm ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Saturday, April 20 - 8:30 pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, April 20 - 9:30 pm ET
LAFC vs. New York Red Bulls
Saturday, April 20 - 10:30 pm ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Saturday, April 20 - 10:30 pm ET
Apple TV - MLS Season PassTSN 5, RDS
Charlotte FC vs. Minnesota United FC
Sunday, April 21 - 6:00 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFS1, FOX Deportes; TSN 3
LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Sunday, April 21 - 8:15 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFS1, FOX Deportes; TSN 3
Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
If there was any question about Miami's mentality after their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal elimination vs. CF Monterrey, Messi and friends laid it to rest in a 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City in front of 72,610 fans at Arrowhead Stadium last Saturday.
The GOAT, once again, proved his nickname fitting with a Player of the Matchday performance that included a long-distance golazo and a patented line-splitting assist. Paraguayan international Diego Gómez also showed out for the Herons, adding a goal and an assist of his own.
Nashville enjoyed a much-needed Matchday 9 bye, but are trending in the wrong direction. The cruel irony of their season is they're finally scoring with a little more consistency, spurred by DP Sam Surridge finding his form, but have lost the defensive solidity that defined four straight playoff appearances under Gary Smith (coinciding with Walker Zimmerman's knee injury).
Traveling to Miami won't be an ideal scenario for fixing things in the back. The Herons lead MLS for goals scored (19) in 2024.
Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis CITY SC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Kansas City and St. Louis' MLS rivalry may have started last year when CITY SC joined the league, but the soccer histories in both regions span decades, sparking debate among fans about which side can claim the "soccer capital of America" title.
On the pitch, St. Louis dealt the first blow in 2023, playing SKC off the field in a 4-0 beatdown at CITYPARK. But SKC exacted revenge in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, pulling off an eight-seed over one-seed upset to end STL's season in Round One.
Over the derby's five fixtures that year, the clubs combined for 20 goals. That volatile nature has haunted both in 2024, with each team dropping points in at least three games where they scored two or more goals.
Though strikers João Klauss (St. Louis) and Alan Pulido (Kansas City) lead the way in terms of star power, the goals can come from anywhere. A combined 16 players from the two clubs have already scored this season.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
It's not been the start to 2024 pundits expected from Seattle, when they overwhelmingly picked the Rave Green to win the Western Conference. However, injuries have been a major factor in the team's 1W-3D-3L record to start the year.
Midfield lynchpin João Paulo is finally rounding into health, making two straight substitute appearances. But young attacking talent Pedro de la Vega (hamstring) is still out, and the Sounders have found goals hard to come by in his absence.
Vancouver have had less difficulty in that department, bagging 15 goals over seven games to find themselves second in the Western Conference. Usual suspects Ryan Gauld and Brian White have continued their hot form from 2023, while newcomer Fafá Picault has added a direct threat from the wing.
The Whitecaps can add to Seattle's 2024 pain with a road derby win on Saturday.