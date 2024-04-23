Marshmello & PinkPantheress to perform at 2024 MLS All-Star Concert 

Grammy-nominated artist and producer Marshmello, with a special appearance by multi-platinum recording artist PinkPantheress, will headline the 2024 MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target on Sunday, July 21 at Nationwide Arena.

Prices start at $35 and will benefit Neighborhood Athletics, a Columbus-based, nonprofit organization, dedicated to providing athletic and educational opportunities to youth in underserved communities.

The star-studded performance will serve as the official kickoff event leading up to the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on Wednesday, July 24 at Lower.com Field, home of reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew .

This propelled Marshmello to the top of the Latin and Tropical music charts, culminating in his win as Crossover Artist of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

He's collaborated with the likes of Khalid, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, P!NK, Sting, Kane Brown, Fuerza Regida and Juice WRLD, among others, and released his first-ever Latin album, "Sugar Papi," in November 2023.

Since his 2015 debut, Marshmello has amassed over 16.8 billion streams on Spotify alone, earning a nomination for "Best Dance/Electronic Album" at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards and appearing on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list and cover.

About PinkPantheress

A multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, and producer, PinkPantheress took the music industry by storm with her debut mixtape, "To hell with it," in 2022. She proceeded to win BBC Music’s Sound of 2022, while making British Vogue's prestigious Vogue 25 list.

Her hit single “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 1 & Pt. 2” spent 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 (peaking at No. 3), 28 weeks on the UK OCC singles chart (peaking at No. 2) and charting No. 1 in several Spotify & Apple Music charts (holding the No. 1 position on Spotify UK for 33-consecutive days). Meanwhile, “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” received double platinum status, earning PinkPantheress nominations at the MTV VMAs, BRIT Awards, BET Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards and MTV EMAs.

Her debut album, "Heaven Knows," was released to critical acclaim in late 2023.