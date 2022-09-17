Mark of a champion: NYCFC lay groundwork for another MLS Cup run

Last season, an inconsistent run of form was broken up by some key victories down the stretch to build momentum for a playoff run that ended with the club's first-ever MLS Cup title.

Those struggles included a pair of 1-0 New York derby defeats less than a month apart, which left NYCFC winless in five. But a thunderous free-kick golazo by Gudi Thórarinsson in the 90th minute secured a 1-1 draw at Atlanta United and ignited a late-season surge that saw them win three of their final games and head into the postseason on a five-match unbeaten run.

After a 2-0 win over Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium in Round One, the Cityzens went on the road to defeat Supporters' Shield winners New England on penalty kicks, the Philadelphia Union and finally the Portland Timbers to capture their first piece of silverware.

A clinical performance at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon may have shown NYCFC have rediscovered the swagger of last year’s championship squad in a 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls in the Hudson River Derby, echoing that late-season turning point of a season ago. The rivalry victory, which completes a 2022 derby sweep for the blue side of New York, comes on the heels of NYCFC's Campeones Cup triumph over Liga MX's Atlas on Wednesday, after the Cityzens limped into the week on a five-match winless run in league play.

"It gives us huge confidence. Two wins in two huge games," interim head coach Nick Cushing said after the final whistle. "It gives us momentum now."

That said, Cushing refuses to get too ahead of himself: “I think we have to be careful that we don’t rely on the fact that it’s just going to happen because it happened last year. It’s a dangerous way to look at things.