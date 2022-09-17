Matchday

Mark of a champion: NYCFC lay groundwork for another MLS Cup run

By Matt Gaschk @mattgaschk

NYCFC Hudson Derby win

Is history repeating itself for New York City FC?

Last season, an inconsistent run of form was broken up by some key victories down the stretch to build momentum for a playoff run that ended with the club's first-ever MLS Cup title.

Those struggles included a pair of 1-0 New York derby defeats less than a month apart, which left NYCFC winless in five. But a thunderous free-kick golazo by Gudi Thórarinsson in the 90th minute secured a 1-1 draw at Atlanta United and ignited a late-season surge that saw them win three of their final games and head into the postseason on a five-match unbeaten run.

After a 2-0 win over Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium in Round One, the Cityzens went on the road to defeat Supporters' Shield winners New England on penalty kicks, the Philadelphia Union and finally the Portland Timbers to capture their first piece of silverware.

A clinical performance at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon may have shown NYCFC have rediscovered the swagger of last year’s championship squad in a 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls in the Hudson River Derby, echoing that late-season turning point of a season ago. The rivalry victory, which completes a 2022 derby sweep for the blue side of New York, comes on the heels of NYCFC's Campeones Cup triumph over Liga MX's Atlas on Wednesday, after the Cityzens limped into the week on a five-match winless run in league play.

"It gives us huge confidence. Two wins in two huge games," interim head coach Nick Cushing said after the final whistle. "It gives us momentum now."

That said, Cushing refuses to get too ahead of himself: “I think we have to be careful that we don’t rely on the fact that it’s just going to happen because it happened last year. It’s a dangerous way to look at things.

“One thing the team is really aware of is the last 10 games have shown that nothing is going to be given for free. … We are well aware that we have to grasp and grind out results and play well in moments when we can and fight in moments that we can’t.”

Riding the momentum from Wednesday’s victorious Campeones Cup, NYCFC sprinted to a 1-0 lead through a header from Alexander Callens just 51 seconds into the contest. Santiago Rodriguez followed with his fourth goal of the season in the 23rd minute and Cushing celebrated an early 2-0 lead in a high-pressure game.

NYCFC limited the Red Bulls to just one shot on goal as Sean Johnson earned his 14th shutout of the season and 90th in his MLS career. Bolstered by having the core of holding midfielders and center backs intact, the defense held firm even when the second half got choppy and physical.

NYCFC moved to 49 points from 32 matches (14W-11L-7D), one point behind the Red Bulls for third place in the Eastern Conference table and four points clear of Orlando City SC for the fourth seed – and the home-field advantage in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs that comes with it.

With just two matches remaining on the schedule (vs. Orlando and at Atlanta United), Cushing sees an opportunity for NYCFC to make another deep playoff run if they can continue the same momentum. And if their successes this week are any indication, he is prepared for more celebrations when those moments come.

“Celebrations after a trophy are what we do the job for,” Cushing said. “It’s about seeing those guys – they put so much in and then you see all the happiness and the joy and their energy after. That’s why we do the job.”

New York City FC Matchday

Related Stories

LAFC, Philadelphia Union poised for Supporters' Shield photo finish
Playoff-bound FC Dallas "want more" after season turnaround
Riqui Puig, Chicharito inject “emotional boost” into LA Galaxy’s playoff hopes
More News
More News
Your Monday Kickoff: Wild Decision Day scenarios starting to take shape after Week 32
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Wild Decision Day scenarios starting to take shape after Week 32
Jonathan David stars for Lille, Raheem Edwards makes his case for Canada call-up

Jonathan David stars for Lille, Raheem Edwards makes his case for Canada call-up
Three big questions following Sporting Kansas City's 2022 season
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Three big questions following Sporting Kansas City's 2022 season
What the 2022 MLS season meant for Sporting Kansas City
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What the 2022 MLS season meant for Sporting Kansas City
Three big questions following Toronto FC's 2022 season
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Three big questions following Toronto FC's 2022 season
What the 2022 MLS season meant for Toronto FC
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What the 2022 MLS season meant for Toronto FC
More News
Video
Video
Watch Every Single Goal from Week 32 in MLS!
24:54

Watch Every Single Goal from Week 32 in MLS!
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Houston Dynamo FC | September 18, 2022
4:09

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Houston Dynamo FC | September 18, 2022
WATCH: Ryan Hollingshead's flashy finish puts LAFC in driver's seat
0:58

WATCH: Ryan Hollingshead's flashy finish puts LAFC in driver's seat
PK GOAL: Carlos Vela, LAFC - 45th minute
0:42

PK GOAL: Carlos Vela, LAFC - 45th minute
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023