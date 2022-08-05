Disciplinary Committee Decision

San Jose Earthquakes' Marcos Lopez suspended additional match for aggressive behavior

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two decisions following Week 23 of the 2022 season.

Lopez suspended

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended San Jose Earthquakes defender Marcos Lopez for one additional match (two matches total) and fined Lopez an undisclosed amount for exhibiting aggressive behavior toward match officials after San Jose’s match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, July 30.

The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, in which officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card or act on a case of clear and obvious simulation/embellishment that meets the conditions for suspension outlined in Section VI.B.4.d. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 3, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.

Lopez served his red card suspension during San Jose’s match against Inter Miami CF on Wednesday, August 3. The defender will serve the additional match suspension during the Earthquakes match against Austin FC on Saturday, August 6.

Insigne fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne guilty of exhibiting inappropriate behavior after Toronto’s match on Saturday, July 30 against the New England Revolution.

Insigne has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

