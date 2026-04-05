HISTORY! Lionel Messi scores first Inter Miami goal at Nu Stadium

MIAMI – It had to be him. It had to be Lionel Messi .

Messi struck for a 10th-minute equalizer, beating goalkeeper Brad Stuver with a powerful header that made the sold-out crowd erupt into a deafening roar.

Inter Miami CF ’s legendary No. 10 scored the Herons' first-ever goal at Nu Stadium , the club’s state-of-the-art, 26,700-seat soccer venue that officially opened its doors for Saturday’s Matchday 6 visit from Austin FC .

It was ALWAYS going to be him. 💥 Leo Messi scores Miami's first goal at Nu Stadium and pulls the hosts level! pic.twitter.com/p1mDk5NQk2

Fans then broke into their customary “Messi, Messi, Messi” chant after the two-time reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP improved his personal tally to a club-best five goals on the season.

Messi has been IMCF’s star attraction since his transformative July 2023 arrival in South Florida. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner led the Herons to Leagues Cup 2023, the 2024 Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup 2025 titles ahead of the club’s move from Fort Lauderdale to Miami proper.

Inter Miami honored their GOAT in the lead-up to Saturday’s festivities by unveiling the Leo Messi Stand, which spans sections 117-121 in the stadium's lower bowl and 217-223 in the upper bowl.

True to form, Messi delivered another historic moment by scoring the club's inaugural goal at Nu Stadium, helping spark a 2-2 comeback draw.

This comes amid a massive 2026 season for Messi and Miami, who are looking to win their first trophy in their new home.