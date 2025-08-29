Major League Soccer & Walmart present Men in Blazers Live in New York

Ahead of the Hudson River Derby between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC on September 27 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), Major League Soccer and Walmart are hosting a live event in New York City in collaboration with Men in Blazers.
The event will take place at Terminal 5 on September 18, celebrating what makes the region's soccer community so special.
Doors open at 6:30 pm ET and the show begins at 7:30 pm ET.
TICKETS: Men in Blazers Live in New York
Hosted by Roger Bennett, the event will include a variety of guest appearances:
- USMNT legend Michael Bradley
- New York Knicks stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart
- New York Red Bulls stars Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
- MLS Season Pass analyst and former Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright-Phillips
Get there early to snag your seat and join Walmart and MLS before the show for trivia, skills contests, and giveaways.
The show is part of the new partnership between Walmart and MLS/Leagues Cup, which will bring fans closer to MLS's biggest rivalries and matchups.
Afterwards, fans can look forward to a Hudson River Derby at Sports Illustrated Stadium with massive Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs implications.