2026 MLS schedule: Most important dates & key info

The 2026 MLS regular season schedule is HERE , setting the stage for the league's 31st campaign.

The 2026 slate includes Inter Miami CF opening Miami Freedom Park in April, as well as the FIFA 2026 World Cup in North America next summer. MLS will pause in late May ahead of the marquee event, then resume in July before the World Cup final.

MLS will be broadcast on Apple TV with all 510 matches available in one dedicated destination with no blackouts across more than 100 countries and regions.