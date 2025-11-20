2026 MLS schedule: Most important dates & key info

The 2026 MLS regular season schedule is HERE, setting the stage for the league's 31st campaign.
The 2026 slate includes Inter Miami CF opening Miami Freedom Park in April, as well as the FIFA 2026 World Cup in North America next summer. MLS will pause in late May ahead of the marquee event, then resume in July before the World Cup final.
MLS will be broadcast on Apple TV with all 510 matches available in one dedicated destination with no blackouts across more than 100 countries and regions.
Select MLS matches will also be available on the FOX family of networks in the United States, as well as TSN and RDS in Canada.
MLS 2026: Key dates
- MLS is Back weekend: Feb. 21-22
- Inter Miami CF open Miami Freedom Park: April 4
- FIFA World Cup pause: May 25 - July 16
- MLS action returns: July 16-17
- 2026 MLS All-Star Game: July 29
- Decision Day: Nov. 7
The schedule for the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup presented by Audi will be announced at a later date.
MLS is Back
All 30 MLS clubs will play on MLS is Back opening weekend (Feb. 21-22), starting with St. Louis CITY SC welcoming Charlotte FC to Energizer Park for a Saturday matinee clash.
- Feb. 21: St. Louis CITY SC vs. Charlotte FC (2:30 pm ET | Apple TV)
The marquee Saturday night matchup will see LAFC face Inter Miami in an iconic setting, with both star-studded sides facing off at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
- Feb. 21: LAFC vs. Inter Miami CF (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV)
The following day, Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire kicks off its 2026 programming schedule with the LA Galaxy hosting New York City FC in a high-profile matchup.
- Feb. 22: LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC (7 pm ET | Apple TV)
Inter Miami open Miami Freedom Park
The league’s newest soccer-specific stadium opens when Inter Miami host Austin FC in the inaugural match at 25,000-seat Miami Freedom Park on April 4 (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
Inter Miami’s new home ground is the first of three MLS stadiums set to open in consecutive years, including New York City FC’s new home, Etihad Park, arriving in 2027, and Chicago Fire FC’s new downtown stadium set to open in 2028.
2026 FIFA World Cup break
MLS will pause regular-season play from May 25 - July 16 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
A record number of league players are expected to be called up for the World Cup, which will feature an expanded 48 participating nations.
Sixteen cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico will combine to host 104 games during the month-long tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19.
Five MLS stadiums will play host to World Cup games during the break, with many additional venues serving as potential host sites for national team base camps.
MLS action returns
Following the FIFA World Cup Semifinals, MLS will restart the 2026 regular season on July 16-17 with a selection of marquee rivalry matches.
- July 16: CF Montréal vs. Toronto FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV)
- July 16: Chicago Fire FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV)
- July 16: St. Louis CITY SC vs. Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV)
- July 16: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV)
- July 17: Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United (8 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes)
- July 17: LA Galaxy vs. LAFC (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes)
2026 MLS All-Star Game
The 2026 MLS All-Star Game, hosted at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium, will be held on Wednesday, July 29. An opponent will be announced at a later date.
Additionally, the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28.
Both midsummer showcase events are viewable on Apple TV.
Decision Day
The MLS regular season concludes with Decision Day on Saturday, Nov. 7. Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs implications and the Golden Boot presented by Audi, among other stakes, will be up for grabs.
- Eastern Conference matches begin at 4 pm ET
- Western Conference matches begin at 7 pm ET
Additionally, CF Montréal will host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in an interconference match at 4 pm ET.
Playoffs & MLS Cup
Following Decision Day, the league will observe the November FIFA window before beginning one month of uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs action. It all culminates will Major League Soccer’s championship match, MLS Cup 2026 presented by Audi.
The complete postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.
Schedule format
Each club will play 34 games – 17 at home and 17 on the road. Clubs will play conference opponents twice (28 games), once at home and once away. Each club will also contest six different cross-conference opponents.