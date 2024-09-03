Luis Suárez retires from Uruguay national team: "It's the right moment"

It's the end of a historic era for Luis Suárez and the Uruguay national team.

"... I’ll play with the same hopes I had in my first game in 2007, with the same enthusiasm and the same hopes of that 19-year-old kid. And this old, veteran player with this incredible national team career will give his life on Friday. Why? Because that’s how I was taught from the beginning, to give everything for my country."

"Friday, it’s hard to even say it, will be my last game with my country’s national team," Suárez said as he fought back tears. "But it’s something that I’d been thinking about, analyzing. I think it’s the right moment because I have my reasons.

Suárez, his country's all-time leading scorer with 69 goals, will play his last international match on Friday night when La Celeste host Paraguay in FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

"I want to thank every Uruguayan fan who supported me these last few days with uplifting messages," he said. "It’s a reflection of how I represented my country and it will make me very proud after Friday."

In 142 appearances with Los Charruas, Suárez has a record 69 goals – the most recent coming against Canada , which helped Uruguay secure a third-place finish at Copa América 2024 in the United States.

Arguably the greatest striker of his era, Suárez mirrored his incredible club career with the likes of Liverpool FC, FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, on the international stage. A veteran of four World Cups, Suárez also led Uruguay to the 2011 Copa América title.

Future with Inter Miami

Suárez, 37, is still in peak scoring form during his debut campaign with Inter Miami. El Pistolero has scored two straight braces – against FC Cincinnati and Chicago Fire FC – and has 16 goals on the season, one shy of the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.

Suárez has also taken the leadership mantle at Inter Miami amid Lionel Messi's long-term injury, helping the Herons pace the Supporters' Shield race with 59 points (18W-5L-4D).

"I want to keep enjoying professional football a bit more," Suárez said, assuring he's in no rush to end his club career. His contract with Miami runs through the 2024 MLS season.

"I think there’s nothing you can be prouder of than knowing when it’s the right time," he added. "Fortunately I have the peace of mind of stepping away from the national team because I want to.