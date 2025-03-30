Luciano Acosta joins elite MLS club with history-making goal

With his 37th-minute goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City , Acosta is now the seventh player in league history to record at least 75 goals and 75 assists.

FC Dallas midfielder Luciano Acosta has further cemented his place among the MLS all-time greats.

Acosta's history-making goal came off a Petar Musa assist, giving the former Landon Donovan MLS MVP three tallies with Dallas. This one means a little more, though.

"I am very happy," Acosta said post-game at Toyota Stadium. "The truth is that at halftime I saw the stat. It’s an honor to continue making history and I am happy I got to this statistical landmark with Dallas."

Dallas acquired the 30-year-old Argentine this winter from FC Cincinnati, trading up to $6 million for the playmaker.

That move has paid off, with FCD in the top half of the Western Conference and looking to build off head coach Eric Quill's first home win.

"We had two losses at home," Musa said. "We have been good on the road, but we want to take the first three points at home tonight, and we did it.