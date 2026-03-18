James Rodríguez prepared to lead Minnesota United ahead of FIFA World Cup

It perhaps wasn't the debut James Rodríguez and Minnesota United FC fans had hoped for.

"He is an iconic figure in the world of soccer, and a legend in my eyes ... When it comes to people you’ve played with, especially those you got along well with, you always hope they continue to enjoy the same success and stay on a good path."

"For me, playing with him was a wonderful experience," James said of the German star. "It was great, because we shared a real chemistry on the pitch. He was able to score goals thanks to me, and I was able to score goals thanks to him as well. We won a lot of things together.

Entering the match in the 64th minute, James lined up across from former Bayern Munich teammate Thomas Müller , two of the most legendary midfielders of the past decade.

But as the Colombian superstar took the field for the first time as a substitute in a 6-0 loss to Western Conference powerhouse Vancouver Whitecaps FC last weekend, it did offer a special reunion of sorts.

"I always live in the present. And for now, I'm here. I want to help. After the World Cup, we'll see. I'm here, relaxed. I'm able to train hard and well. Now that I'm playing, I hope I can contribute a lot."

"I'm taking it one day at a time. I don't want to think about the future because for me, thinking about what's coming isn't a good thing," James said.

While James' summer plans for Colombia are more or less set, his future with Minnesota remains up in the air, as he is under contract only through June of this year.

Despite all of his success at club level, James most magical moments have come when he's played for his country. Colombia's captain, James has scored 31 goals in 122 appearances and led his nation to three FIFA World Cups . In 2014, he introduced himself on the biggest stage, taking Colombia to the quarterfinals and winning the tournament Golden Boot in the process.

Like Müller, James is often heralded as one of the game's most iconic players. A storied career has seen him suit up for some of the world's biggest clubs, including Porto, Monaco, Real Madrid, Bayern and Everton.

Welcome to the league, James Rodríguez. 🇨🇴 The Colombian legend enters for his MLS debut. pic.twitter.com/4Tej8ht3u4

Ready for action

Saturday's cameo was the first time James donned the Minnesota blue since completing his blockbuster signing in early February. The Loons, who reached the Western Conference Semifinals in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, are off to a mixed start in 2026, with just four points through four games.

But with James officially fit and available for selection, fans are ready for the star midfielder to lead a charge back up the table.

“I’m ready. I’m ready. I’m fit to play now," he said. "Everything was going well, but last week I had a problem with my foot ... But I’m trying to do things well. I’m doing well, I’m also helping the team out in training, and I hope to be at 100% to play the next match. I’m fine, and I think I’ll actually be at 120%.”

That resurgence begins Saturday, when the Loons host Seattle Sounders FC in a rematch of last year's postseason Round One Best-of-3 Series (2:30 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX).

"Now we have to stay quiet, train hard, and be ready for the weekend," James said. "Because I think this loss has to affect everyone's ego, and we have to understand that it's not easy, but we have the opportunity to win and to play well.