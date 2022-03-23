Lucas Zelarayan knee injury concerns curbed by Columbus Crew

Breathe easy, Columbus Crew fans.

After fears of a long-term right knee injury, the 2020 MLS Cup champions announced Wednesday star midfielder Lucas Zelarayan is only expected to miss 1-2 weeks.

The 29-year-old Designated Player exited last weekend’s 1-1 draw at the New York Red Bulls in considerable pain, though a prolonged absence seems to have been averted.

Zelarayan was initially selected to represent Armenia in a pair of friendlies during the March international window, though will instead rehab the knee injury. Zelarayan leads MLS in combined goals and assists thus far (4g/2a) and he’s second league-wide in key passes (15).