Lucas Sanabria earns last-gasp draw for LA Galaxy  | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Lucas Sanabria 's late heroics for the LA Galaxy made for a wild ending to Saturday's visit to Houston Dynamo FC .

Sanabria's last-gasp goal earned him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 32.

With the hosts clinging to a one-goal lead deep into second-half stoppage time, the Uruguayan midfielder whipped in a 99th-minute header to salvage a dramatic road point for the visitors.

Despite fielding a rotated squad, the Galaxy refused to go quietly into the night at Shell Energy Stadium and got their just rewards in the game's dying moments.

The result was particularly sweet for Sanabria, a U22 Initiative signing from Club Nacional in his native Uruguay who's gone through an adjustment period in his debut MLS season.

"I think it's huge," head coach Greg Vanney said of Sanabria's heroics. "... For his confidence, I think it's huge. He's a guy who's felt it.

"He's felt the pressure of not totally settling in the way he wanted to, but he's always stuck with it."