Lionel Messi & Miami get their revenge on Seattle Sounders

It didn’t take long for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF to avenge their Leagues Cup 2025 heartbreak.

The result snapped a three-game winless streak across all competitions for Miami, bumping them up to fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 49 points and games in hand on all four teams above them in the standings.

Just over two weeks after falling 3-0 to Seattle Sounders FC in the tournament’s title match, the Herons gave the Rave Green a taste of their own medicine Tuesday night at Chase Stadium, with Messi posting 1g/1a to lead a 3-1 victory in MLS Matchday 34.

"I think we understood the best way possible, and we played the game we needed to play."

"It was important," he told reporters, "... to get good feelings back and get back to winning against a great opponent that prevented us from winning a competition a few weeks ago.

For head coach Javier Mascherano, the significance of his team's impressive showing goes way beyond three points – especially after their Leagues Cup disappointment and subsequent 3-0 loss at Charlotte FC over the weekend.

Messi scores his 20th goal of the season. 💥 On a dime from Jordi Alba. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/DKjtFml4oL

More like it for Messi

Messi also had a redemptive performance of sorts. After going two straight games without a goal contribution, the superstar No. 10 broke out of his rut, first by assisting on Jordi Alba's 12-minute opening strike before the fellow FC Barcelona legend returned the favor for the GOAT four minutes before halftime.

The goal was Messi's 20th of the season, moving him one shy of Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Sam Surridge. Additionally, he became the fifth player in MLS history to record back-to-back 20-goal seasons, following his 20g/16a output during his 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP-winning campaign.