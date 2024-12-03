Javier Mascherano welcomes Inter Miami pressure: "It's fate"

Inter Miami ’s search for the successor to Gerardo “Tata” Martino took only a matter of days, with the Herons eager to dive headlong into the work of preparing for a 2025 season that promises to be even busier than this year’s.

“We spent a whole night together, because at that time, I was looking at the possibility of bringing Mascherano to play his last year as a player for our club, and then continue as a coach in our club, and especially to help us build an amazing academy system here.”

“This is, frankly, a journey with Javier. In August of 2019, Javier and I were in my office in Miami,” managing owner Jorge Mas revealed to reporters as Mascherano was officially introduced in a Tuesday press conference.

It can only have sped along that process that the relationship with their eventual choice of head coach, Javier Mascherano, dates back half a decade.

“He embodies what we want. He embodies passion. He embodies hard work. His trajectory as a player at the highest levels of football was extraordinary. But most importantly, again, are his human characteristics and his values and his coaching philosophy, and I think he will be a tremendous ambassador for our club.”

“In 2019, we were doing a multilayered deal with him playing his last year and then coaching, and for whatever reason it didn’t go through,” Mas later explained. “It was my desire to have him here. I’ve always admired him as a player and his characteristics, and I always thought that he would be an amazing mentor to our young players in our opening season. But five years later, he's here. So it's fate.

Yet the interaction would prove influential for Mas and his leadership team last month as they contemplated the next steps in their sweepingly ambitious IMCF project, following Martino’s decision to step down from his post for personal reasons after an eventful year and a half in charge.

Barça reunited

On the other, it’s widely perceived as a gamble considering Mascherano’s limited coaching experience, spent mostly with Argentina’s youth national teams, and the mixed performances those teams produced under his guidance.

“People in the world can have their opinion and it is valid, clearly, but I am convinced that I am capable of coaching the team. I am very excited to be able to do it,” said Mascherano, 40, in Spanish. “I can do it. I have no doubt.

“Sometimes in football [talk of] ‘experience’ doesn't make much sense,” he added. “Beyond the fact that I have been coaching for three years, coaching the youth teams of the Argentine national team, [where] I have always been under pressure … I am also supported by a playing career of almost 20 years and everything I’ve experienced.”

Asked how he’ll handle the task of leading friends and former colleagues like Messi, who is just three years younger than he, Mascherano pointed out that he’s done so before – including with a few of Miami’s young talents who were part of Argentina’s YNT player pool.

“Not only do I have a relationship with Leo, I have another three players in this roster that I played with for a long time. I have a relationship, a very close relationship, with them, and I'm not going to deny that,” he said. “I'm not going to come into the locker room saying that I have friendship. In the [2024] Olympics, I had to coach [Nicolás] Otamendi, who was a friend of mine. And there's no problem. You separate things. One thing is work, one thing is friendship.