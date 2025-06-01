Lionel Messi goes MVP mode as Inter Miami rout Columbus Crew

The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP dished out two goals and three assists in Saturday's 5-1 demolition of the Columbus Crew , factoring into every goal his side scored at Chase Stadium.

Messi twice chipped Crew goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen in the first half, shortly after providing the helper on Tadeo Allende 's opening tally. Carrying a 3-0 halftime lead, Messi then played provider on strikes from Luis Suárez and Fafà Picault to cap the rout.

The No. 10, who posted an incredible 1g/5a in a 6-2 win over the New York Red Bulls last year, is now the second player in MLS history to twice record at least five goal contributions in a regular-season match. The other? Crew forward Diego Rossi, who accomplished that feat while at LAFC.