Lionel Messi goes MVP mode as Inter Miami rout Columbus Crew

Lionel Messi is shifting into another gear ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.
The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP dished out two goals and three assists in Saturday's 5-1 demolition of the Columbus Crew, factoring into every goal his side scored at Chase Stadium.
Messi twice chipped Crew goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen in the first half, shortly after providing the helper on Tadeo Allende's opening tally. Carrying a 3-0 halftime lead, Messi then played provider on strikes from Luis Suárez and Fafà Picault to cap the rout.
The No. 10, who posted an incredible 1g/5a in a 6-2 win over the New York Red Bulls last year, is now the second player in MLS history to twice record at least five goal contributions in a regular-season match. The other? Crew forward Diego Rossi, who accomplished that feat while at LAFC.
Up next: Club World Cup
With three points in tow, Messi and Miami now have two weeks off before kicking off the Club World Cup on June 14 against Egyptian side Al Ahly.
That game will be contested at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, as will their Group A finale on June 23 vs. Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras. In between, they'll face famed Portuguese titans FC Porto on June 19 at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Will Miami be one of two teams that advances from their group? Javier Mascherano's side will like their chances after a 2W-0L-1D bounceback run in MLS play, keyed by Messi producing a combined 5g/4a during that stretch.
For the year, Messi has 10g/6a in just 13 matches. A season ago, the iconic Argentine forward produced 20g/16a in 19 games en route to MVP honors.