Matchday

Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami

24MLS_Messi_H2W_SKC 2
MLSsoccer staff

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF visit Sporting Kansas City on Saturday evening, a cross-conference match that'll be played before potentially a record-setting crowd.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Missouri

Sporting KC normally contest home matches at Children's Mercy Park, their soccer-specific stadium that opened in 2011. But with Messi and Miami coming to town, Sporting KC moved this game to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – home of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

A spectacle awaits, with upwards of 70,000-plus fans expected for this MLS Matchday 9 fixture.

Play MLS Pick'em

Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City

History abounds for Sporting KC, who played their first 12 MLS seasons at Arrowhead. That run includes the club's first-ever match, held 28 years ago (April 13, 1996) at the American football venue.

Then known as the Kansas City Wizards, the club last played at Arrowhead on July 25, 2010. They defeated famed Premier League side Manchester United, 2-1, that day in a friendly before 52,424 fans.

Flash forward to the 2024 MLS season and Sporting KC hope to rebound from recent stumbles. An early-season trend of dropped points surfaced last Sunday, when a 3-0 lead turned into a 3-3 draw with the Portland Timbers.

SKC manager Peter Vermes must also determine if forward Alan Pulido slots into the starting XI. The Mexican star returned from injury last weekend with a 19-minute substitute appearance, all while Willy Agada rounds into form (3g/1a in last three matches).

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami are winless in their last five matches across all competitions (0W-3L-2D), including a Concacaf Champions Cup ouster on Wednesday evening. They lost 3-1 at Liga MX powerhouse CF Monterrey, dropping their quarterfinal series 5-2 on aggregate.

The silver lining is Messi's back from a hamstring injury, returning last weekend for a 45-minute substitute shift and then going the full 90 midweek. That leaves him hoping to build off 4g/4a in four league matches this season.

For Inter Miami, a get-right result would go a long way. Maybe Messi or someone else in their Big Four – Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez – will deliver the magical moment? Or perhaps it's a supporting talent like Julian Gressel or Diego Gómez?

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Inter Miami CF Sporting Kansas City Matchday

Related Stories

Maxime Crépeau eyes new heights with Portland Timbers: "The potential is incredible"
MLS Fantasy Round 8 positional rankings and Pick’em advice
360 View: Are these MLS players too old?! Check yourself
More News
More News
Player Availability Report - Matchday 9

Player Availability Report - Matchday 9
MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 9

MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 9
Maxime Crépeau eyes new heights with Portland Timbers: "The potential is incredible"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Maxime Crépeau eyes new heights with Portland Timbers: "The potential is incredible"
MLS Fantasy Round 8 positional rankings and Pick’em advice
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Round 8 positional rankings and Pick’em advice
360 View: Are these MLS players too old?! Check yourself
Voices: Kevin Egan

360 View: Are these MLS players too old?! Check yourself
More News
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into Matchday 9 | Headlines
1:11

Top storylines heading into Matchday 9 | Headlines
Chicho Arango: Why Real Salt Lake's star is an MVP favorite
2:32
This is MLS

Chicho Arango: Why Real Salt Lake's star is an MVP favorite
Emanuel Reynoso situation: Should Minnesota United move on?
2:51
This is MLS

Emanuel Reynoso situation: Should Minnesota United move on?
Can LAFC evolve beyond the Denis Bouanga show?
1:31
This is MLS

Can LAFC evolve beyond the Denis Bouanga show?
More Video