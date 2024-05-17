Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. DC United

Inter Miami CF are "optimistic" they'll have Lionel Messi back in the lineup for Saturday's home showdown against D.C. United .

However, the superstar No. 10 is already back training with his teammates and could return to action this weekend, according to head coach Gerardo Martino.

Messi sat out Wednesday's scoreless draw at Florida Derby rivals Orlando City SC after suffering a knock to his knee in Matchday 13 against CF Montréal .

But Miami are back home this weekend and, more importantly, they're hopeful Messi will be back on the pitch doing Messi things.

It's all led to an inspired run of form over the past two months that only this week showed the faintest signs of leveling off. That's because the Herons' MLS-best offense (35 goals) was held scoreless by Orlando in Matchday 14 after a tightly-contested Florida Derby at Inter&Co Stadium.

Unbeaten in eight, Miami are pacing the Supporters' Shield race thanks to the record-breaking play of Messi, the quality of fellow FC Barcelona legends Luis Suárez , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba , as well as contributions from newer signings such as Matías Rojas .

Record: 4W-4L-5D (17 points)

4W-4L-5D (17 points) Standings: 7th place, Eastern Conference

Progress has come quicker than expected for D.C. United under new head coach Troy Lesesne, who has the Black-and-Red dreaming about making the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019.

With Belgian international Christian Benteke (11g/2a) putting up MVP-type numbers and forming a budding partnership with Jared Stroud, along with youngsters like Ted Ku-Dipietro coming into their own, United have gone toe-to-toe with some of the league's best this season.