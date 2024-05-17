Matchday

Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. DC United

MLSsoccer staff

Inter Miami CF are "optimistic" they'll have Lionel Messi back in the lineup for Saturday's home showdown against D.C. United.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Messi sat out Wednesday's scoreless draw at Florida Derby rivals Orlando City SC after suffering a knock to his knee in Matchday 13 against CF Montréal.

However, the superstar No. 10 is already back training with his teammates and could return to action this weekend, according to head coach Gerardo Martino.

Messi missed Miami's previous meeting with United earlier this season, a 3-1 Herons win at Audi Field, due to a hamstring injury.

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
  • Record: 8W-2L-4D (28 points)
  • Standings: 1st place, Eastern Conference

Unbeaten in eight, Miami are pacing the Supporters' Shield race thanks to the record-breaking play of Messi, the quality of fellow FC Barcelona legends Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, as well as contributions from newer signings such as Matías Rojas.

It's all led to an inspired run of form over the past two months that only this week showed the faintest signs of leveling off. That's because the Herons' MLS-best offense (35 goals) was held scoreless by Orlando in Matchday 14 after a tightly-contested Florida Derby at Inter&Co Stadium.

But Miami are back home this weekend and, more importantly, they're hopeful Messi will be back on the pitch doing Messi things.

D.C. United logo
D.C. United
  • Record: 4W-4L-5D (17 points)
  • Standings: 7th place, Eastern Conference

Progress has come quicker than expected for D.C. United under new head coach Troy Lesesne, who has the Black-and-Red dreaming about making the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019.

With Belgian international Christian Benteke (11g/2a) putting up MVP-type numbers and forming a budding partnership with Jared Stroud, along with youngsters like Ted Ku-Dipietro coming into their own, United have gone toe-to-toe with some of the league's best this season.

However, their 4-1 midweek loss at home to the New York Red Bulls raises some question marks as they prepare to visit arguably the strongest team in Major League Soccer. Can Lesesne and co. dust themselves off and make a statement in Miami?

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
D.C. United Inter Miami CF Matchday Lionel Messi

