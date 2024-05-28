Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United

Lionel Messi is slated to return in Wednesday’s Matchday 17 clash between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at Chase Stadium.
How to watch & stream
When
- Wednesday, May 29 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Messi, alongside Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez, missed last weekend’s 2-1 win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC. But the league-leading Herons nonetheless flexed their depth with goals from Leonardo Campana and Robert Taylor.
That pushed Inter Miami to 10 games unbeaten (7W-0L-3D), all before a double game-week includes home contests vs. Atlanta (Wednesday) and St. Louis CITY SC (Saturday).
- Record: 10W-2L-4D (34 points)
- Standings: 1st place, Eastern Conference
Messi still has a league-leading 22 goal contributions from 10 goals and 12 assists, but has been held off the scoresheet in his last two Inter Miami matches.
That follows consecutive record-breaking matchdays from the iconic No. 10, who’s readying to represent Argentina in June friendlies before they defend their Copa América title this summer.
Messi aside, midfielder Federico Redondo returned from his knee injury at Vancouver. Inter Miami will hope fellow U22 Initiative signing Diego Gomez (ankle) isn’t too far off.
- Record: 3W-7L-4D (13 points)
- Standings: 12th place, Eastern Conference
Atlanta United are floundering after a promising start, stuck in a nine-game winless streak (0W-5L-4D) that’s raised the temperature around head coach Gonzalo Pineda.
Last weekend produced a 1-0 defeat to LAFC in which star midfielder Thiago Almada returned from injury as a second-half substitute. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan was red-carded late, leaving Josh Cohen slated to start vs. Inter Miami.
Star striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has missed Atlanta's last two weeks due to injury and amid reported transfer interest from Liga MX's Cruz Azul. Further, midfielder Bartosz Slisz is reportedly away from the Five Stripes before representing Poland at Euro 2024.