Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United

Lionel Messi is slated to return in Wednesday’s Matchday 17 clash between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at Chase Stadium.

That pushed Inter Miami to 10 games unbeaten (7W-0L-3D), all before a double game-week includes home contests vs. Atlanta (Wednesday) and St. Louis CITY SC (Saturday).

Record: 10W-2L-4D (34 points)

10W-2L-4D (34 points) Standings: 1st place, Eastern Conference

Messi still has a league-leading 22 goal contributions from 10 goals and 12 assists, but has been held off the scoresheet in his last two Inter Miami matches.

That follows consecutive record-breaking matchdays from the iconic No. 10, who’s readying to represent Argentina in June friendlies before they defend their Copa América title this summer.