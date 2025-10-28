Lionel Messi can't wait for "spectacular" 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi has already won the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi and could soon become the first player to be named Landon Donovan MLS MVP in back-to-back seasons.

"So hopefully, God will allow me to do it once again."

"We’re coming off winning the last World Cup and being able to defend it on the field again is spectacular because it’s always a dream to play with the national team, especially in official competitions," Messi told NBC News' Tom Llamas in an exclusive interview.

Argentina will enter as defending champions, having lifted the trophy at Qatar 2022. Now, the iconic No. 10 hopes to repeat when the expanded tournament is held across the United States, Mexico and Canada next summer.

While he's squarely focused on helping lead Inter Miami CF to their first-ever MLS Cup title on Dec. 6, the GOAT is also keenly aware of what’s on the horizon, namely the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

This year, the Herons became the first MLS team to reach the knockout stages of the FIFA Club World Cup and earned the Eastern Conference No. 3 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with 65 points, one behind Shield winners Philadelphia Union .

Since Messi’s arrival, Inter Miami have transformed into a juggernaut, winning Leagues Cup 2023 and setting an MLS single-season points record en route to the 2024 Supporters’ Shield.

“I’ve always said that I base my decision on how I feel day to day and how I feel physically and mentally to continue playing and to continue being part of this club,” he said.

Messi recently signed a contract extension with Inter Miami through 2028, a decision he said was easy.

Global growth

With Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba leading the way, Inter Miami have gained global recognition.

"Today, the Inter Miami brand is very strong, not only in the United States, but also globally. I think the club made a huge change and grew in every way, both athletically and institutionally." Messi said. "And I think it still has a lot more to grow and continue to improve in every way."

Messi sees the potential for additional growth, both for soccer in the United States and MLS specifically.

"I think that growing soccer in the United States is possible," Messi said. "I think there are still big changes to be made so that teams can continue to grow, but I think there is a very important foundation in place where teams are prepared and want that growth.