Like Landon: Doyle gives Cade Cowell high praise for winning assist

“That pass blew my mind,” Doyle said. “He was damned near at a full sprint and his full sprint is really fast. This is a Jordan Morris-level athlete. He hit an outside-of-the-boot inch-perfect through ball that cut five defenders out of the play and gave his star winger a one-on-one with the keeper. The only US men’s soccer player I’ve seen hit that pass is Landon Donovan.”