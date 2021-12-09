Lessons learned from Portland & NYCFC? What MLS Cup 2021 finalists reveal

Those were Jim Curtin’s words after his Philadelphia Union secured the Supporters’ Shield last year, their first major trophy and proof of concept for Philly’s thrifty, academy-centric, pressing-driven model. And indeed, there’s more than one way to win in Major League Soccer.

So as we count down to Saturday’s MLS Cup final between the Portland Timbers and New York City FC , what lessons might others be cribbing? Let’s take a look.

Whenever a club finds a winning formula, there’s a very good chance others will study what they’ve done and incorporate elements of it – or even copy it whole cloth – for their own purposes. Philly’s 2020 success, for example, inspired pieces like this as others took close note.

Over the past decade or so its member clubs’ diversity of approach has grown with the league itself. That said, so has the "copycat" phenomenon.

What’s difficult to reproduce about these finalists

Right off the bat, their competitors might point out some unique advantages these contenders enjoy. For NYCFC that starts with their owners City Football Group, the global network that revolves around parent club Manchester City and its owners in Abu Dhabi but shares important infrastructure and economies of scale across its 10 members, scattered from England to Spain to China to Australia and beyond.

CFG pool a variety of resources, from coaching education to tactical philosophies (the so-called “City way”), though scouting and player acquisition are perhaps the most immediately tangible benefits for NYC. At the time of an in-depth analysis by The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal two years ago, the multinational conglomerate employed about 10 full-time scouts around the world and five or six times that many on a part-time basis.

That’s an extremely valuable set of eyes and ears operating on a scale that no one in MLS, save perhaps their cross-Gotham rivals the New York Red Bulls, can match. It helped them spot Brazilian striker Heber in the Croatian first division, for instance, and brought Jesus Medina in from Paraguay. And when the system identifies a desirable player, the clubs can work together on loan moves, training stints and the like.