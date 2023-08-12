Leagues Cup: Who will meet in the semifinals?

After thrilling quarterfinals, four teams are left standing in the expanded 2023 Leagues Cup – three from Major League Soccer and one from Liga MX.
Up next, these squads will compete in the semifinals on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The winners advance to the final on Aug. 19, while the losers conduct a third-place match on the same day.
The top three Leagues Cup finishers book a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, meaning those left in contention only need to win one more game to guarantee continental competition next year.
Philadelphia Union (MLS) vs. Inter Miami CF (MLS)
- WHEN: August 15, 7 pm ET
- WHERE: Subaru Park
Philadelphia will host Miami, hoping to stop the Lionel Messi show. The Argentine superstar is the Leagues Cup Golden Boot leader with eight goals in five games and has more than delivered alongside fellow ex-FC Barcelona stars/summertime signings Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
Nashville SC (MLS) vs. CF Monterrey (Liga MX)
- WHEN: August 15, 9:30 pm ET
- WHERE: GEODIS Park
Nashville hope to pull off another big victory over a Mexican club after using penalty kicks to deny Club América in the Round of 16. Monterrey, one of the region's top teams, are surging with confidence after completing a 3-2 comeback win over LAFC – though stopping Nashville star Hany Mukhtar won't be easy.