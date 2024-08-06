Leagues Cup: Who are the knockout round favorites?

I love this tournament!
Leagues Cup is the most unique soccer tournament in the world and produces madness, rivalries, intensity and intriguing matches. The straight-to-penalties format adds a unique wrinkle that I find very entertaining as well.
Without further ado, here are my favorites to capture the 2024 Leagues Cup title as the knockout rounds get underway.
Las Águilas enter directly into the Round of 32 after winning the past two LIGA MX titles.
This star-studded roster is headlined by Jonathan Dos Santos and Henry Martín. Brazilian head coach André Jardine has brought tiki-taka football back to the Estadio Azteca and a winning mentality as well.
This club has confidence and quality all over the pitch. Look out.
Columbus, as reigning MLS Cup champions, also have a bye directly into the Round of 32. And they enter the tournament rested and soaring with confidence.
The Crew know how to win knockout games, proving that in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last season and through their run to this year’s Concacaf Champions Cup final.
Led by Cucho Hernández, who is as hot as any player in North America, Wilfried Nancy's side has the quality to add another trophy.
When I mentioned Cucho Hernández as the hottest player in North America, Riqui Puig is probably next on the list.
The Spanish No. 10 has pulled the strings all season for LA Galaxy; his passing and finishing have been superb. When a game is locked up and you need a moment of brilliance out of nothing, Puig has the quality to create that moment.
But here's the question: Can the Galaxy defense hold up enough to win the whole tournament?
The Black & Gold have been humming for the past three months, getting into the zone with confidence and outstanding football. Strong defense, good goalkeeping, blistering attack... check, check, check.
Now let's add Olivier Giroud into the striker position. The Frenchman has arrived in Los Angeles and is ready to debut alongside Denis Bouanga. Giroud adds serious quality up front and can help push LAFC to the title.
Cruz Azul finished as runners-up in last season's Clausura. Then they went out and spent big money to sign striker Giorgos Giakoumakis from Atlanta United.
Led by a strong defense that has only given up two goals in LIGA MX and Leagues Cup, this team has what it takes to go all the way.
The deepest roster in Leagues Cup has to belong to Tigres.
To name a few: Nahuel Guzmán, André-Pierre Gignac, Diego Reyes, Diego Lainez, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Luis Quiñones, Nicolás Ibáñez and Marcelo Flores.
To top it off, Tigres also have Juan Brunetta, MVP of the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target the other week in Columbus. The 27-year-old Argentine attacker is in great form heading into the knockout rounds.
The reigning Leagues Cup champs have the roster to go back-to-back in this competition.
Even with Lionel Messi out injured, Miami have the deepest roster among the MLS teams. Look for veterans Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez to lead the way. But the supporting cast can also make waves, including Diego Gómez as he returns from the Olympics.
Miami have proven they can win in knockout tournaments and have quality to go the distance.