Why Brandon Vazquez should be on the USA World Cup roster

One goal. Zero goals. Two goals. Two goals. Four goals. Fourteen goals. Wait, 14 goals? That can’t be right. Let me check again.

So what’s behind this breakout season? What makes Vazquez so special? And why should he be on a plane to Qatar?

This kind of breakout doesn’t happen very often. Or, at the very least, it doesn’t happen on this scale and at this level very often. And yet, here we are. With the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup only a few months away, Vazquez’s rise is happening at just the right time.

Brandon Vazquez is in the midst of a true breakout season. After scoring less than five goals in his limited time on the field during each of his first five seasons in MLS, the 23-year-old striker has 14 goals so far in 2022. He’s second in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race and is one of the stars behind FC Cincinnati ’s vastly improved on-field results.

According to Second Spectrum, Cincy’s striker is in the 95th percentile in expected goals per 90 minutes among MLS players with at least 1,000 minutes. That means Vazquez moves into good spots and shoots from good spots. Take this sequence from FC Cincinnati’s recent 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union . Vazquez starts outside the defender before making a hard run to the near post and finishing just outside the six-yard box.

When you sit down to really analyze a No. 9, a great place to start is with their movement inside the box. The ability to make regular, sharp and incisive runs that take defenders out of plays is what separates a serviceable striker from a 15-20 goalscorer. After all, players spend the vast majority of the game without the ball at their feet. So what they do off the ball has a massive impact on the game.

This is just a brilliant run from Brandon Vazquez. Starts outside the center back before making a hard near-post run and finishing. Vazquez's movement makes him dangerous inside the 18. pic.twitter.com/BEOpdeDTLL

Here’s another bit of smart off-ball movement from Vazquez that sets up a goalscoring chance. He sees a soft spot in Minnesota United FC ’s defense, moves into that soft spot, and scores a tap-in. So many of Vazquez’s goals this year stem directly from savvy off-ball work.

At 6-foot-2 and almost 200 pounds, Vazquez is a force. Per Second Spectrum, he leads MLS in hold-ups per 90 minutes. Just to make sure we’re all on the same page here, Second Spectrum defines a hold-up as a moment when “a player on the team in possession uses their body to shield a defender from the ball in an attempt to retain possession.” This whole thread from Matt “I watch 89 hours of soccer every weekend” Doyle is a great illustration of how useful Vazquez can be at bringing down long balls and serving as a sort of one-man fastbreak.

His work in the box isn’t the only thing that makes Vazquez a dangerous No. 9, though. He can also be an asset in transition with his speed and hold-up play.

According to Second Spectrum, Vazquez is in the 72nd percentile in MLS in top sustained speed this season. He’s not going to beat you with his speed every time he gets on the ball, but he can certainly blow by a slower defender on the break.

Now, for as promising as some of these back-to-goal moments are, I want to be clear: Vazquez is still a work in progress outside the box. He holds the ball up a ton, but he’s only in the 60th percentile in hold-up retention among MLS players with at least 1,000 minutes in 2022. He retains the ball 57.6% of the time in hold-up situations, which isn’t a number to write home about.

Still, given that Vazquez has only played 4,432 total minutes in his MLS career (with almost half of those minutes coming this season), I’d wager that more on-field experience will help him iron out those loose touches with his back to goal.