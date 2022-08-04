Leagues Cup Showcase: LA Galaxy down Chivas, Club America overcome LAFC

Up first, the LA Galaxy downed Chivas by a 2-0 scoreline before Club America won a penalty-kick shootout 6-5 over LAFC following a 0-0 draw.

The Leagues Cup Showcase treated 71,189 fans at SoFi Stadium to two spectacles Wednesday night between MLS and Liga MX clubs, acting as a precursor to the expanded 2023 Leagues Cup that arrives next summer with a month-long break in league competition.

The Galaxy earned a 2-0 victory over Chivas in the evening's first matchup, getting an opener from Dejan Jovelic before a golazo from homegrown attacker Jonathan Perez sealed off the result.

LA goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann made four saves to help his side see out the clean sheet. Galaxy striker and Mexico all-time leading scorer Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez , who started his professional career at Chivas, played the first 45 minutes before being subbed out.

Perez's goal was the highlight of the match, and served to double LA's advantage just past the hour mark. The 19-year-old collected a feed from teammate Samuel Grandsir well outside the penalty area and uncorked a distance strike that beat Chivas goalkeeper José Rangel.

Jovelic continued his recent strong MLS form, beginning the scoring on 28 minutes after racing onto a corner kick from Efrain Alvarez and snapping the redirection into the net.

LAFC went to penalty kicks against Club America in the nightcap, falling 6-5 in a shootout after a scoreless draw persisted through 90 minutes.

Neither side broke through in regulation time, despite Club America forcing LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy into a couple of diving saves and Black & Gold attackers Latif Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku looking particularly lively.

LAFC nearly went down a man towards the end of the first half, when defender Mamadou Fall was initially issued a straight red card following a tackle. However, referee Victor Rivas rescinded the decision after Video Review and Fall remained in the match.

Each goalkeeper made one save in the first three rounds of the decisive shootout, which was tied at 5-5 going into the seventh round. Emilio Lara drilled his attempt from the spot past McCarthy for Club America's sixth, while LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes skied his equalizing attempt over the crossbar to send the Liga MX side to victory.

Both sides made a flurry of substitutions during the second half, with LAFC star Carlos Vela entering after the intermission. Blockbuster summertime arrival Gareth Bale entered in the 62nd minute and finished out the contest.

