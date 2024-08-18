Matchday

Leagues Cup: Semifinal matchups & schedule

Only four clubs remain in Leagues Cup 2024 after Saturday's quarterfinal action, all from Major League Soccer. Now it's time for the semifinals, which take place on Aug. 21.

Hosting rights are determined by the Leagues Cup rankings. The rankings are based on every club's points in the last 34 regular-season matches of 2023.

Key dates

  • Group Stage: July 26 - August 6
  • Round of 32: August 7-9
  • Round of 16: August 12-13
  • Quarterfinals: August 17
  • Semifinals: August 21
  • Third Place: August 25
  • Final: August 25

Leagues Cup bracket

EAST

Columbus Crew (6) vs. Philadelphia Union (9)

WEST

LAFC (15) vs. Colorado Rapids (46)

