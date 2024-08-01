Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Tigres vs. Inter Miami

Reigning Leagues Cup champions Inter Miami CF can top their group with a win or draw vs. LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL on Saturday night at NRG Stadium.

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

Inter Miami and Tigres are tied on three points and fighting for East 3's top spot, raising the stakes before the Round of 32. Both teams have already reached the Leagues Cup knockout stage after defeating Puebla.

Inter Miami are still without Lionel Messi (ankle), but if last weekend's 2-0 win over Puebla was any indication, they're ready for this challenge against André-Pierre Gignac and Tigres. Goals from Matías Rojas and Luis Suárez led the way at Chase Stadium.

Tata Martino's group are the MLS Supporters' Shield leaders and among the Leagues Cup favorites – winning seven of their last eight matches in all competitions since Messi departed for Copa América in early June.