Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Tigres vs. Inter Miami

Reigning Leagues Cup champions Inter Miami CF can top their group with a win or draw vs. LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL on Saturday night at NRG Stadium.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Aug. 3 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- NRG Stadium | Houston, Texas
Inter Miami and Tigres are tied on three points and fighting for East 3's top spot, raising the stakes before the Round of 32. Both teams have already reached the Leagues Cup knockout stage after defeating Puebla.
This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Inter Miami are still without Lionel Messi (ankle), but if last weekend's 2-0 win over Puebla was any indication, they're ready for this challenge against André-Pierre Gignac and Tigres. Goals from Matías Rojas and Luis Suárez led the way at Chase Stadium.
Tata Martino's group are the MLS Supporters' Shield leaders and among the Leagues Cup favorites – winning seven of their last eight matches in all competitions since Messi departed for Copa América in early June.
Inter Miami are continuing to integrate new center back David Martínez, and their midfield depth is tested with Benjamin Cremaschi (USA) and Diego Gómez (Paraguay) reaching the quarterfinals at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Tigres are fresh off a 2-1 win, eliminating Puebla on Wednesday behind goals from Sebastián Córdova and Diego Reyes. That follows strong LIGA MX Apertura form; they're tied atop the standings with 10 points (3W-0L-1D) while allowing just a single goal.
Now led by former Chicago Fire FC coach Veljko Paunović, Tigres feature several players from last week's 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. Gignac, Juan Brunetta, Guido Pizarro, Jesús Angulo and goalkeeper Fernando Tapia were all in attendance.
Goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán will be eligible for the 2020 Concacaf Champions Cup winners, despite his lengthy suspension in LIGA MX. Fans will recall his penalty kick antics in last year's Leagues Cup victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
On Saturday, one other match sees an MLS team face LIGA MX opposition.
Vancouver vs. Tijuana: After opening up Leagues Cup with a penalty shootout win over LAFC, the Whitecaps welcome Tijuana to BC Place. Xolos fell 3-0 to LAFC in their debut match.