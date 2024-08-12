Matchday

Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Tigres UANL vs. New York City FC

New York City FC host Tigres UANL in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday night, looking to eliminate a perennial LIGA MX contender.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Red Bull Arena | Harrison, New Jersey

The winner will face Inter Miami CF or Columbus Crew in the quarterfinals, inching closer to the Aug. 25 final.

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Leagues Cup bracket

Club Tigres logo
Club Tigres

Tigres are undefeated in Leagues Cup, topping their group with wins over Puebla and Inter Miami CF before sneaking past Pachuca with a 1-0 knockout victory.

Marcelo Flores was Tigres' hero in the Round of 32, scoring four minutes after subbing on to sink the defending Concacaf Champions Cup winners.

With Tigres, it's often a case of pick your poison. André-Pierre Gignac is arguably the greatest LIGA MX import of all time, while Juan Brunetta is in fantastic form alongside Mexican internationals Flores, Sebastián Córdova and Ozziel Herrera.

New York City FC logo
New York City FC

New York City FC are yet to win in regulation time during Leagues Cup 2024.

Nick Cushing's side earned just two points during the Group Stage, courtesy of a penalty-shootout win over Querétaro FC after a 0-0 draw. They won another shootout during the Round of 32, advancing past the New England Revolution following a 1-1 draw.

Then again, tournament soccer is about advancing by any means necessary. And with game-changers like goalkeeper Matt Freese, midfielder Santiago Rodríguez and winger Hannes Wolf, NYCFC might have enough to knock off Tigres.

