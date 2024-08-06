Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC

The Round of 32, which runs from August 7-9, begins the single-elimination portion of the competition.

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

With recently acquired central defender David Martínez finding his footing, Miami might have newfound stability. Is a second-straight run at the trophy in the cards for Tata Martino's men?

Even without the injured Lionel Messi , the Herons still have ample firepower and have gotten goals in the tournament from Matías Rojas , Luis Suárez and Leonardo Campana .

Last year's Leagues Cup winners have hosting privileges in the Round of 32 after kicking off their title defense with a 2-0 win over Puebla, followed by a 2-1 loss to Tigres UANL in their group-stage finale.

East 6 winner

One of the bigger surprises of Leagues Cup, Toronto FC are riding serious momentum after topping East 6 with a PK shootout win over the New York Red Bulls and a 2-1 upset of Concacaf Champions Cup winners CF Pachuca.

Sunday's victory over Los Tuzos was especially noteworthy for the Reds, who delivered a statement performance against one of the region's top clubs as they look to stun yet another favorite in the knockout stages.

Can John Herdman's side keep the momentum going at the Supporters' Shield leaders? With Italian superstars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi firing on all cylinders, and homegrowns like Kobe Franklin also contributing, there's reason for optimism.