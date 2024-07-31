Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream FC Cincinnati vs. Querétaro FC

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

FC Cincinnati are in East 1 alongside New York City FC , who they'll host on Aug. 5 in group-stage play. The top two teams per group reach the knockout stages.

Luciano Acosta , Cincy's No. 10, is eyeing back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP awards. The Argentine star has 11g/18a in league play, putting him on the precipice of surpassing last year's goal contribution total (31).

To change course, Cincy hope new center-back signing Chidozie Awaziem can debut. The Nigerian international arrives from Portuguese top-flight side Boavista and will eventually partner with Miles Robinson , who is with Team USA at the Olympics .

Despite losing three straight MLS games in July, Cincinnati are second in the Eastern Conference table and third in the Supporters' Shield race. A mini-rest period and changing competitions could do their injury-hit squad a world of good.

Not historically one of Mexico's most successful clubs, Querétaro will hope the break from the Apertura season brings some Leagues Cup respite. Before losing to New York City FC in penalty kicks last Sunday, they lost all four games in their league campaign.

Querétaro's last win in any competition came on April 6, when they beat Léon 2-0 in the LIGA MX Clausura. Yet, there's still hope of advancing with a win over their MLS foes and some luck in the group finale between NYCFC and Cincinnati.