Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Columbus Crew vs. Sporting Kansas City

Defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew enter the Leagues Cup knockout round on Friday evening, hosting Sporting Kansas City in the Round of 32.
When
- Friday, Aug. 9 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio
The winner meets Inter Miami CF or Toronto FC in the Round of 16. Based on their Leagues Cup ranking, the Columbus-Sporting winner would host.
This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
- Bye to Round of 32
With a bye to the knockout stage, Columbus return to competitive action for the first time since July 20, well-rested and ready for another trophy chase. Wilfried Nancy's men played a friendly against Aston Villa during the Leagues Cup group stage, and they'll be the favorites in the Round-of-32 clash.
Superstar forward Cucho Hernández leads the group with 13g/8a. The Colombian international is joined in attack by Diego Rossi (9g/10a) and Christian Ramirez (7g/4a).
Columbus have stayed busy in the transfer window, acquiring right back Andrés Herrera on loan from Argentine powerhouse River Plate. They also landed fullback DeJuan Jones in a trade with the New England Revolution.
- West 4 runner-up
It came down to the final matchday in West 4 for Sporting Kansas City, who placed second after losing 2-1 to LIGA MX's Toluca. Yet a 2-1 win vs. Chicago Fire FC to open their Leagues Cup campaign proved enough.
Stephen Arfifa was electric through the group stage, scoring a curling golazo against Toluca after contributing an assist against the Fire. Even with some struggles in MLS, sitting 12th in the Western Conference on 24 points, the Leagues Cup dream is alive for SKC.
Head coach Peter Vermes' team have 12 goals in their last seven games in all competitions and have welcomed Jake Davis back from the Paris Olympics. He was an alternate for Team USA.