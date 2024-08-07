Matchday

Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Columbus Crew vs. Sporting Kansas City

24-LC-Newsdesk-H2W-CLBvSKC
MLSsoccer staff

Defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew enter the Leagues Cup knockout round on Friday evening, hosting Sporting Kansas City in the Round of 32.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio

The winner meets Inter Miami CF or Toronto FC in the Round of 16. Based on their Leagues Cup ranking, the Columbus-Sporting winner would host.

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Leagues Cup bracket

Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew
  • Bye to Round of 32

With a bye to the knockout stage, Columbus return to competitive action for the first time since July 20, well-rested and ready for another trophy chase. Wilfried Nancy's men played a friendly against Aston Villa during the Leagues Cup group stage, and they'll be the favorites in the Round-of-32 clash.

Superstar forward Cucho Hernández leads the group with 13g/8a. The Colombian international is joined in attack by Diego Rossi (9g/10a) and Christian Ramirez (7g/4a).

Columbus have stayed busy in the transfer window, acquiring right back Andrés Herrera on loan from Argentine powerhouse River Plate. They also landed fullback DeJuan Jones in a trade with the New England Revolution.

Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
  • West 4 runner-up

It came down to the final matchday in West 4 for Sporting Kansas City, who placed second after losing 2-1 to LIGA MX's Toluca. Yet a 2-1 win vs. Chicago Fire FC to open their Leagues Cup campaign proved enough.

Stephen Arfifa was electric through the group stage, scoring a curling golazo against Toluca after contributing an assist against the Fire. Even with some struggles in MLS, sitting 12th in the Western Conference on 24 points, the Leagues Cup dream is alive for SKC.

Head coach Peter Vermes' team have 12 goals in their last seven games in all competitions and have welcomed Jake Davis back from the Paris Olympics. He was an alternate for Team USA.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Columbus Crew Sporting Kansas City Leagues Cup Matchday

Related Stories

Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Orlando City vs. Cruz Azul
Leagues Cup group stage: Who's in & who's out?
Leagues Cup: Round of 32 matchups, schedule & watch info
More News
More News
Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Columbus Crew vs. Sporting Kansas City

Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Columbus Crew vs. Sporting Kansas City
Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Orlando City vs. Cruz Azul

Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Orlando City vs. Cruz Azul
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Austin, LAFC & Vancouver begin Leagues Cup Round of 32
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Austin, LAFC & Vancouver begin Leagues Cup Round of 32
Charlotte FC acquire USMNT defender Tim Ream from Fulham
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC acquire USMNT defender Tim Ream from Fulham
Leagues Cup group stage: Who's in & who's out?

Leagues Cup group stage: Who's in & who's out?
Video
Video
WATCH: Revolution finish off Nashville, top Leagues Cup group
7:23

WATCH: Revolution finish off Nashville, top Leagues Cup group
Goal: S. Surridge vs. NE, 45+1'
0:37

Goal: S. Surridge vs. NE, 45+1'
Goal: B. Wood vs. NSH, 3'
0:58

Goal: B. Wood vs. NSH, 3'
Twellman's Takes: Who's the biggest Leagues Cup disappointment?
0:48

Twellman's Takes: Who's the biggest Leagues Cup disappointment?