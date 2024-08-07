Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Columbus Crew vs. Sporting Kansas City

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

The winner meets Inter Miami CF or Toronto FC in the Round of 16. Based on their Leagues Cup ranking, the Columbus-Sporting winner would host.

Columbus have stayed busy in the transfer window, acquiring right back Andrés Herrera on loan from Argentine powerhouse River Plate. They also landed fullback DeJuan Jones in a trade with the New England Revolution .

Superstar forward Cucho Hernández leads the group with 13g/8a. The Colombian international is joined in attack by Diego Rossi (9g/10a) and Christian Ramirez (7g/4a).

With a bye to the knockout stage, Columbus return to competitive action for the first time since July 20, well-rested and ready for another trophy chase. Wilfried Nancy's men played a friendly against Aston Villa during the Leagues Cup group stage, and they'll be the favorites in the Round-of-32 clash.

West 4 runner-up

It came down to the final matchday in West 4 for Sporting Kansas City, who placed second after losing 2-1 to LIGA MX's Toluca. Yet a 2-1 win vs. Chicago Fire FC to open their Leagues Cup campaign proved enough.

Stephen Arfifa was electric through the group stage, scoring a curling golazo against Toluca after contributing an assist against the Fire. Even with some struggles in MLS, sitting 12th in the Western Conference on 24 points, the Leagues Cup dream is alive for SKC.