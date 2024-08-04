Matchday

Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Club León vs. Colorado Rapids

The winner of Club León vs. Colorado Rapids on Monday reaches the Leagues Cup Round of 32, booking West 5's second spot behind the first-place Portland Timbers.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, Colorado

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Club León

Club León fell 2-1 to Portland in their Leagues Cup opener, unable to hold on after Alan Medina's 12th-minute strike. Timbers defender Zac McGraw nodded home a brace, creating a must-win match for Jorge Bava's side against Colorado.

Club León are winless through five matches (all competitions) of the new season. Maybe former Nashville SC stirker Jhonder Cádiz or ex-Charlotte FC midfielder Jordy Alcivar can change that.

Colorado Rapids

Providence Park has been a house of horrors for Colorado this year, starting with a 4-1 defeat (regular season) in late February. Then came a 4-0 loss (Leagues Cup) on Thursday.

That latter result leaves Chris Armas' side needing to win, either in regulation time or penalty kicks, to remain in tournament contention.

Rafael Navarro and Cole Bassett are the expected difference-makers, especially with Djordje Mihailovic returning from Olympics duty with Team USA.

MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC
Monday, Aug. 5 - 8 pm ET
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake
Monday, Aug. 5 - 9 pm ET
Club León vs. Colorado Rapids
Monday, Aug. 5 - 9 pm ET
Toluca FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
Monday, Aug. 5 - 9 pm ET
Apple TV - Free

In the other MLS vs. LIGA MX match, Toluca and Sporting KC battle for first place in West 4.

Your Sunday Kickoff: Vancouver down Tijuana, Inter Miami fall short to Tigres
Leagues Cup "prestige game": Inter Miami see growth vs. Tigres
Leagues Cup group stage: Who's in, who's out & who's still fighting?

New England acquire Tim Parker, St. Louis acquire Henry Kessler
