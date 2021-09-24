Leagues Cup hangover? Seattle must "push through" in crucial Sporting KC visit

Wednesday night’s dramatic 3-2 comeback loss to Mexican power Club Leon in the Leagues Cup Final in Las Vegas, their club’s first-ever international final, was a gut-wrenching moment for the Seattle Sounders .

And their schedule has served up a bruising hangover cure: A nationally-televised visit to Children’s Mercy Park, a testing venue where the Sounders are 0-4-2 in their last six trips and haven’t won since May 2013, to face Sporting Kansas City – the current Western Conference leaders, running one point ahead of Seattle – on Sunday afternoon (7 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

“But they're not afraid of that, because they understand that's how they learn.”

“Even watching some of the film was not easy because of the emotional drain of being this close to winning that game," head coach Brian Schmetzer told reporters at the Starfire Sports Complex on Friday. "A couple of key moments would have changed the game. It was hard for them to watch.

“I'm very proud of the team for having that type of mentality to push us through,” said Schmetzer. “We've experienced something that other teams haven't this year. We’ve lost a big game, and now it's the time to push through that and use that experience to be better so that when the playoffs roll around, maybe we've learned a couple things from the Leon game.”

So the Rave Green plunge ahead, determined to grind their pain into future glory with a bounce-back result against a rival who stunned them 3-1 at their Lumen Field home earlier this year.

“We have to move on, we don't have any choices. We lost, we can’t do anything anymore. So we have to move on and win the next game.”

“They are in front of us,” said Benezet of SKC. “That's the bad thing and it’s also the good thing because it’s like motivation. We have to beat them to be back on the top of the West, so that's the goal for us.

It’s a big test for one of the most successful and resilient locker-room cultures in MLS.

As for the other half of this clash of West elites, Sporting took care to pay tribute to Seattle.

“Oh yeah. They're the team in Major League Soccer,” KC manager and sporting director Peter Vermes said on Friday, hailing Seattle as “very competitive” and “incredibly well-coached” during his media availability.

“Week in and week out you see how they play, how they compete. Their players are incredibly committed. So yeah, it's going to be, I'm sure, the best version of who they are. It's obviously a very tough game for us.”

While the Sounders have reached more MLS Cup finals than SKC lately, the two clubs have generally been pacesetters over the past decade, making their stadiums into fortresses and heightening the importance of home-field advantage in their most consequential matchups. A particularly bruising afternoon at CM Park in the summer of 2016 sticks out in Seattle history as the final straw before Sigi Schmid’s dismissal, the club’s only coaching change in their MLS era.