Leagues Cup Final: Nashville host Miami after Champions Cup spots secured

The 2023 Leagues Cup is guaranteed to have an MLS champion after Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF won their semifinals on Tuesday night.
Nashville and Miami have also locked up spots in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup (CCC) via their guaranteed top-two finishes in Leagues Cup. Meanwhile, Philadelphia Union will vie for the third CCC spot via Leagues Cup when meeting Liga MX's CF Monterrey in the Third-Place Game.
Nashville SC (MLS) vs. Inter Miami CF (MLS) – Final
- WHEN: August 19, 9 pm ET
- WHERE: GEODIS Park
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass
Nashville reached this stage via a 2-0 win over CF Monterrey, eliminating the last remaining Liga MX team in the competition. Their Designated Player trio of Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge and Walker Zimmerman has been phenomenal all tournament, and now the Music City club will host when a trophy is on the line.
Miami advanced via their fourth four-goal tally of Leagues Cup, cruising to a 4-1 beatdown of the Philadelphia Union. Lionel Messi scored his tournament-leading ninth goal, continuing the Argentine superstar's transcendent start to life in MLS. Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, his fellow ex-FC Barcelona teammates, are also raising the bar.
CCC implications: The Leagues Cup Final winner gets a bye into the Round of 16 during the expanded 2024 CCC. The loser progresses into Round One.
Philadelphia Union (MLS) vs. CF Monterrey (Liga MX) – Third Place
- WHEN: August 19, 6 pm ET
- WHERE: Subaru Park
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass
Philadelphia suffered a 4-1 defeat against Miami's new-look squad, showing uncharacteristic defensive lapses at home. It was the Union's second semifinal setback this season after losing in the 2023 CCL to LAFC.
Monterrey, after beating four straight MLS opponents, finally met their match in a 2-0 loss at Nashville. That snapped Liga MX's hopes of raising the Leagues Cup trophy, all after playing exclusively on the road.
CCC implications: Monterrey already have a 2024 CCC spot secured via their performance in the 2022–23 Liga MX aggregate table. Philadelphia do not, so a victory ensures their return to the confederation's premier club tournament (which acts as a pathway to the Club World Cup as well).