Leagues Cup Final: Nashville host Miami after Champions Cup spots secured

Nashville and Miami have also locked up spots in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup (CCC) via their guaranteed top-two finishes in Leagues Cup. Meanwhile, Philadelphia Union will vie for the third CCC spot via Leagues Cup when meeting Liga MX's CF Monterrey in the Third-Place Game.

The 2023 Leagues Cup is guaranteed to have an MLS champion after Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF won their semifinals on Tuesday night.

Nashville SC (MLS) vs. Inter Miami CF (MLS) – Final

WHEN: August 19, 9 pm ET

August 19, 9 pm ET WHERE: GEODIS Park

GEODIS Park WATCH: MLS Season Pass

Nashville reached this stage via a 2-0 win over CF Monterrey, eliminating the last remaining Liga MX team in the competition. Their Designated Player trio of Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge and Walker Zimmerman has been phenomenal all tournament, and now the Music City club will host when a trophy is on the line.

Miami advanced via their fourth four-goal tally of Leagues Cup, cruising to a 4-1 beatdown of the Philadelphia Union. Lionel Messi scored his tournament-leading ninth goal, continuing the Argentine superstar's transcendent start to life in MLS. Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, his fellow ex-FC Barcelona teammates, are also raising the bar.