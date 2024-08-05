LA Galaxy bounce Chivas from Leagues Cup: “Tonight was a big moment”

Sunday’s Leagues Cup group-stage finale between LA Galaxy and Chivas de Guadalajara was destined for fireworks.
It lived up to the hype and then some, as a rollercoaster 2-2 draw was upstaged by LA's 5-4 penalty shootout win that eliminated Chivas.
The LIGA MX powerhouse is going home early, while LA and San Jose Earthquakes advance from West 2.
"Between the atmosphere and the intensity of the game … you don’t get a ton of those during the course of the regular season," Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said post-game. "So, any time you can get those they’re great exercises, great competition, and the energy just is wonderful."
Yet, the scenes at Dignity Health Sports Park differed from what LA are accustomed to.
"Certainly Chivas shows up, and we knew that was going to be the case," Vanney said. "And they travel very well. They have fans everywhere, so it just made a great environment in the stadium and I know the guys felt that, which adds to the game."
With the win, Western Conference-leading LA are four games unbeaten across all competitions.
"The group really enjoys playing together," said Vanney. "And they enjoy each other and when you can have some success in some of these moments, and tonight was a big moment, and to have more success, the group continues to grow together.
“They have been really fighting at home. For sure, we've been solid at home. So, it's nice. I feel like we're getting there."
Rising to the occasion
While goals from DP wingers Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec proved vital, goalkeeper Novak Micovic was the man of the hour. He got a rare start in place of John McCarthy.
“I thought Novak, when he went, he went hard,” Vanney said of his goalkeeper’s shootout performance. “Which gave himself a chance to make saves and ultimately, sometimes it's just one.”
In addition to five saves in regulation time, the 22-year-old denied Chivas defender Gilberto Sepúlveda for the walk-off shootout win.
“He got help from the post on one, but then he made the play on the sudden death one, which was the difference in the moment," said Vanney.
Room to grow
For Vanney, his team might be hitting stride at a good time – but it’s a work in progress as they balance the Leagues Cup knockouts, Supporters' Shield race, and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pursuit. They're hoping to be heavyweight contenders in every competition.
“I still think we have room to grow as a group in certain areas, and I think everybody would say that in that locker room, but we like going and competing together as a group and getting after it,” Vanney said.
“It's a fun group to coach, and it's a fun group to watch and be a part of. They're enjoying their football right now.”
Next stop on the Galaxy’s Leagues Cup crusade? A visit to Seattle Sounders FC on Aug. 8 (MLS Season Pass), when a Round-of-16 spot is up for grabs.