LA Galaxy bounce Chivas from Leagues Cup: “Tonight was a big moment”

"Between the atmosphere and the intensity of the game … you don’t get a ton of those during the course of the regular season," Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said post-game. "So, any time you can get those they’re great exercises, great competition, and the energy just is wonderful."

The LIGA MX powerhouse is going home early, while LA and San Jose Earthquakes advance from West 2.

It lived up to the hype and then some, as a rollercoaster 2-2 draw was upstaged by LA's 5-4 penalty shootout win that eliminated Chivas.

Yet, the scenes at Dignity Health Sports Park differed from what LA are accustomed to.

"Certainly Chivas shows up, and we knew that was going to be the case," Vanney said. "And they travel very well. They have fans everywhere, so it just made a great environment in the stadium and I know the guys felt that, which adds to the game."

With the win, Western Conference-leading LA are four games unbeaten across all competitions.

"The group really enjoys playing together," said Vanney. "And they enjoy each other and when you can have some success in some of these moments, and tonight was a big moment, and to have more success, the group continues to grow together.