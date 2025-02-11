Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One schedule released

The Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One schedule was announced on Tuesday, setting up all 54 interleague matches between the 36 participating clubs – 18 clubs from LIGA MX and 18 from MLS – in the Concacaf-sanctioned competition that runs from July 29 to August 31.
All matches will air on MLS Season Pass, with select games on TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS in the United States and Canada.
The top three tournament finishers will qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, whose winner will represent the region at FIFA international club competitions.
Key dates
- Phase One: July 29 - August 7
- Quarterfinals: August 19-20
- Semifinals: August 26-27
- Third Place: August 31
- Final: August 31
Phase One highlights
All Phase One matches will exclusively feature games between MLS and LIGA MX sides.
Each club will play three matches against three opponents from the opposite league within their set. Leagues Cup Phase One matches are determined by the Leagues Cup Ranking, as well as by region.
Phase One highlights include:
- Toluca vs. Columbus Crew | July 29 at Lower.com Field
- Pachuca vs. San Diego FC | July 29 at Snapdragon Stadium
- CF Montréal vs. Club León | July 29 at Stade Saputo
- LAFC vs. Mazatlán | July 29 at BMO Stadium
- Tigres UANL vs. Houston Dynamo | July 29 at Shell Energy Stadium
- Inter Miami CF vs. Atlas | July 30 at Chase Stadium
- Club América vs. Real Salt Lake | July 30 at America First Field
- Chivas Guadalajara vs. New York Red Bulls | July 31 at Sports Illustrated Stadium
- LA Galaxy vs. Tijuana | July 31 at Dignity Health Sports Park
- Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 31 at Lumen Field
- New York City FC vs. Club León | August 1 at Sports Illustrated Stadium
- Toluca vs. CF Montréal | August 1 at Stade Saputo
- Orlando City SC vs Atlas | August 2 at Inter&Co Stadium
- Pumas UNAM vs. Atlanta United | August 2 at Inter&Co Stadium
- Monterrey vs. New York Red Bulls | August 3 at Sports Illustrated Stadium
- FC Cincinnati vs. Juárez | August 3 at TQL Stadium
- Cruz Azul vs. Colorado Rapids | August 7 at Dignity Health Sports Park
- LA Galaxy vs. Santos Laguna | August 7 at Dignity Health Sports Park
Hosting privileges
MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy will enjoy hosting privileges throughout the duration of the tournament.
Additionally, LIGA MX champions Club América and the next five top-ranked LIGA MX clubs – Cruz Azul, Toluca, Tigres, Monterrey, Pumas – will have have varying degrees of hosting privileges to ensure less travel.
Neutral venues
The list of pre-determined venues for LIGA MX seeded team Knockout Stage matches or for potential LIGA MX vs. LIGA MX matches includes, but is not limited to:
- BMO Stadium – Los Angeles, Calif.
- Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson, Calif.
- SeatGeek Stadium – Bridgeview, Ill.
- PayPal Park – San Jose, Calif.
- Shell Energy Stadium – Houston, Texas
- Q2 Stadium – Austin, Texas