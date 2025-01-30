Leagues Cup 2025 format & competition details: What to know

Leagues Cup Organizing Committee announced the new and enhanced format for the upcoming Leagues Cup 2025, which will feature exclusively interleague matches between Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX clubs through the quarterfinals.

In its third edition, Leagues Cup 2025 will again award three spots in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup , where the winner will represent the region at FIFA international club competitions.

The official Concacaf-sanctioned tournament will be played in the United States and Canada from July 29 to August 31 , crowning the top club among the two premier North American soccer leagues.

The top nine teams from each MLS conference, who participated in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, will qualify.

The four advancing clubs will compete in the two semifinal matches. The Leagues Cup 2025 Third Place match and Final will determine the three clubs that qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The quarterfinal pairings will be decided based on Leagues Cup Phase One performance.

The four advancing clubs from the MLS and LIGA MX tables will be placed in a fixed bracket to compete in the single-game elimination knockout rounds beginning with the quarterfinals, featuring only MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups.

The MLS and LIGA MX regular seasons will continue through August, with most Leagues Cup knockout matches played midweek.

Six sets will be formed to facilitate Phase One play, three in the East and three in the West. Each set will include six clubs : one MLS club and one LIGA MX club from each tier.

The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee determined regional assignments based on Leagues Cup Ranking and geographical considerations. Within each region, the 18 teams will be sorted into three tiers:

Clubs will be divided evenly into two regions of 18 teams each: Eastern and Western .

Phase One matchups

Each club will play three matches against three opponents from the opposite league within their set. Leagues Cup Phase One matches are determined by the Leagues Cup Ranking, as well as by region.

Points system

While competing on the field against teams from the opposite league, MLS and LIGA MX teams will compete and earn points in a league-specific table against teams from their own league.

For example, an MLS club's win earns points in the Leagues Cup MLS table, while a LIGA MX win contributes to the Leagues Cup LIGA MX table. Further competition details, including tie-breaking criteria, will be included in the tournament regulations.